Donald Trump’s ‘Save America’ rally wraps farm near Cullman





Rain and the threat of severe weather did not stop supporters of former President Donald Trump from attending the Save America rally on Saturday night in Cullman, Alabama. Several thousand people gathered at York Family Farms to hear from Trump and other Republicans in Alabama.

Before Trump took the stage, the tone of his speech was set by a video clip of the opening monologue from the movie “Patton,” a 1970 biographical war film about US General George S. Patton during World War II. global.

Donald Trump now on stage, throwing hats to his followers. #trumprally pic.twitter.com/KWTjBtvyMg

Ryan Phillips (@JournoRyan) August 22, 2021

It was Trump’s first visit to the state in four years. He spoke on many topics during his winding speech. Trump has criticized President Joe Biden for his handling of the Taliban’s recapture of Afghanistan earlier this month and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Biden has totally failed in the face of the pandemic and he is now overseeing the greatest foreign policy humiliation in United States history,” Trump said.

“It’s not a withdrawal, it’s a total surrender. They [Afghans] don’t respect us and that’s what happens when you have a weakness in the White House. Under my administration, everyone knew not to play with America, ”he said.

Trump called the fall of Kabul, the Afghan capital, “one of the great military defeats of all time.”

The former president said Biden was failing to control the pandemic.

“He didn’t stop the virus,” Trump said. “He did a terrible job including vaccinations and now the virus is back.”

Trump recommended that the crowd get vaccinated, which prompted a few boos.

“You have your freedoms,” Trump said. “But I happened to take the vaccine.”

During the nearly 90-minute speech, Trump also repeated his claim that electoral fraud was responsible for his defeat in the 2020 presidential election. Election observers say there is no evidence of widespread fraud in last year’s election. But the former president has left the public impatient for 2024, as Republicans hope to take over the White House.

“We have to defeat the radical left,” Trump said. “We will not give up and we will never surrender. Our movement is far from over, in fact our fight has only just begun.

Prior to his appearance, the crowd was fueled by speeches from Republican state leaders, including US Representative Robert Aderholt, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall and Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth, who in his remarks called to the removal of Biden. Ainsworth did not say for what action.

What a great time tonight at the Save America Rally tonight in Cullman. Honored to have President Trump in Alabama. pic.twitter.com/CgqzkaWA3B

Will Ainsworth (@willainsworthAL) August 22, 2021

Congressman Mo Brooks also spoke, although at one point he received boos from the crowd for suggesting it was time to move past the 2020 election and focus on future contests. .

Trump reaffirmed his support for Brooks whom he backed in the 2022 race for the U.S. Senate seat vacated by longtime Senator Richard Shelby. When called upon to return to the state by the former president, Brooks called Trump a “future president” and referred to the “second coming of President Donald J. Trump”. Trump has not said if he will run in 2024.

Trump’s “Save America” rally was anticipated by many Republicans in Alabama, including Gov. Kay Ivey. “I look forward to welcoming President Trump to Sweet Home Alabama,” she said.

The Trump administration and the Ivey administration have worked hand in hand to deliver results to the people of Alabama. I was honored and delighted to welcome President Trump back to Sweet Home Alabama today! KI #alpolitics pic.twitter.com/R4cyZXzVGV

Kay Ivey (aykayiveyforgov) August 22, 2021

The Alabama Democratic Party lashed out at Republicans, saying in a statement that instead of finding solutions to the problems, “the political leaders of the Alabama Republican Party spent their Saturday worshiping the former President Trump as he continued to spit lies about the 2020 election. “

Donald Trump’s legacy is one of sowing division, amplifying conspiracy theories on COVID, trying to overturn a fair election and increase our national debt with massive tax breaks for millionaires and billionaires », Indicates the press release.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wbhm.org/feature/2021/donald-trumps-save-america-rally-packs-farm-near-cullman/

