Laura Jane Grace plays Four Seasons Total Landscaping





Standing on a makeshift stage surrounded by shrubs, the scent of cedar shavings lacing the damp summer air, Laura Jane Grace addressed the sold-out crowd that had rushed into the brownfields from the outskirts of Philadelphia to see her play in a somewhat unconventional venue: Four Seasons Total Landscaping.

“I played in big arenas, at Wembley Stadium,” she said on Saturday afternoon, just holding an acoustic guitar that would replace her band. “I sang on stage with Cyndi Lauper, wrote songs with Weezer, been on stage with Joan Jett, none of it compares to that.” The crowd laughed and roared, an assemblage of punks of all ages in black, band shirts, Vans and neon hair – smiling. “I am 40 years old and I can attract more people than Rudy [Giuliani], and I have more Twitter followers than Donald Fucking Trump, which isn’t bad for a transgender dropout.

Her fingers dug into her guitar as she began her set with “True Trans Soul Rebel,” from Against Me’s Transgender Dysphoria Blues in 2014. The crowd sang along with the chorus as part of the band – “Does bless your transsexual heart? / True trans soul rebel” – as if they were waiting for this moment. And, in many ways, they did.

Last November, the scene here at the Four Seasons Total Landscaping was decidedly darker. There was then-President Donald Trump’s attorney, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who spoke about electoral fraud in front of the rolling garage door of a modest landscaping company as part of a press conference that spawned a series of increasingly boring memes.

We all suspected that Trump and his cronies had booked the place by accident, intending instead to hold their press at the Four Seasons Hotel in Philly; Trump, as usual, played the role of the naked emperor insisting on the top quality of his clothes. The whole thing was pretty funny for a while – especially since the place was situated between a crematorium and an adult bookstore, a grotesque circle of life – but as Trump and Co. continued to rail on the Electoral College, everything became, for lack of a better sentence, a huge disappointment. The world was on fire and no matter how much sage we threw at the stake, there was no respite from the stench.

This last stunt could have struck a chord, like the now too trodden phrase “Cheeto Mussolini” or a death joke on little hands. There was a cutout of Rudy that you could grab a mug with and, of course, official merchandise. Inside was even a framed print of Trump’s now infamous tweet: “Big press conference today in Philadelphia at the Four Seasons Total Landscaping!” Instead, the whole thing was a cleanup; a banishment of bad energy – with the bad vibes, with the good.

This was Grace’s second live show since the pandemic, and although she performed on a stage near a wall of wheelbarrows, she performed as if she were in a stadium. She gave the die-hard fans in the crowd – who, let’s face it, everyone was – what they wanted: Against me! classics like “Pints ​​of Guinness Make You Strong”, “Reinventing Axl Rose” and “Sink, Florida, Sink”, as well as tracks from her various side projects, like Laura Jane Grace and “Reality Bites” by the Devouring Mothers .

She also played a large number of tracks from her latest solo album, Stay Alive, which she recorded during the early days of the pandemic between taking marathon baths and hating Zoom calls. “Hanging Tree,” in particular, hit home given the setting. Grace wrote this song in 2017 about Trump and where he draws his power. “The ultimate conclusion is that he has no kind of soul, and if you don’t have any kind of soul, then you have no soul to lose. This is where I think his power comes from. He’s the fucking antichrist, ”she told Rolling Stone ahead of the record’s October 2020 release. And it’s a feeling the crowd could certainly support as they screamed with Grace,“ God is good and God is great / Now get the hell out of the States! “

And then there were the moments of dizzying lightness, best summed up in a new song Grace presented called “All Fucked Out”. She wrote the track a few weeks ago, she said, after deciding to write a track similar to that of the number one hit in the country at the time: BTS’s “Butter”, as it is. ‘turned out. While the pop group sings that they are “sweet as butter,” Grace’s song is a bit of almost country humor in which she proclaims, “I’m dry as bread / stale and crisp / I have just the ends to the left / I’m completely screwed.

There was a lot of angst about the state of the world, of course – Grace dedicated ‘Osama bin Laden as Christ crucified’ to the ‘death of the fascists’ – and the fear of Covid-19 was still there. , physically, in the masks of members of the public wore the last track from Grace’s album as a warning: “Stay Alive”. But seeing Grace on stage raised the darkness for a few hours, even as storm clouds from Hurricane Henri loomed over the horizon. When she tore up “Black Me Out”, Guiliani’s box made his way through the crowd, surfing a sea of ​​hands, a last sigh of an old joke sacrificed to the euphoria of live music.

Setlist

“True Trans Soul Rebel” “The Pool Song” “Those Anachro Punks Are Mysterious” “Guinness Pints ​​Make You Strong” “Reinvent Axl Rose” “All Fucked Out” “Hanging Tree” “An Old Friend” “So Long, Farewell, Auf Wiedersehen, Fuck Off “” Reality Bites “” Osama bin Laden in Christ Crucified “” Baby, I’m an Anarchist “” Sink, Florida, Sink “” Black Me Out “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-live-reviews/laura-jane-grace-four-seasons-total-landscaping-show-1215188/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos