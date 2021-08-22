Donald Trump’s Doha deal was a retreat disguised as a peace deal





It seems likely that the twentieth anniversary of Al Qaeda’s 2001 attacks on the United States, the event that brought the US military to Afghanistan, will be remembered for the start of the second Taliban emirate.

How fundamentally flawed the strategy of the United States Special Representative for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, to negotiate with the insurgents, is now exposed. He was motivated by the desire of the United States to withdraw its troops, which meant that the United States had already given up its main bargaining chip before coming to the table. More dangerously still, he was betting that the Taliban really wanted to negotiate an end to the war rather than attempting military victory.

Arising from this desire and this assumption, the Khalilzads gave in to the Taliban’s demands to exclude the Afghan government from the negotiations. From these talks was born the bilateral US-Taliban agreement signed in February 2020 in Doha, a Trump-era agreement that Biden inherited. To get this deal, Khalilzad only made vague promises from the Taliban about their dealings with al-Qaeda and other international jihadist groups, to start talking to the government and just a strong pledge that they would not attack them. United States and “its allies”. In return, the United States conceded a swift timetable for the virtually unconditional withdrawal of international troops, that the Afghan government would release 5,000 Taliban prisoners and cease attacks on the Taliban. The United States has also agreed to work on lifting United Nations sanctions.

The Doha agreement was a withdrawal agreement disguised as a peace agreement. It forced the United States and the Taliban not to attack each other during the withdrawal of international troops. There was not to be a ceasefire. On the contrary, the United States had only extracted a ten-day period during which violence was generally reduced in the run-up to the signing of the agreement. The Taliban were then free to attack their Afghan compatriots again from March 1, 2020.

Khalilzads’ strategy boosted the morale of the Taliban. This gave them legitimacy on the international stage, supported not only by the United States but by all the other countries whose diplomats have flocked to Doha.

US planning did not even seem to have foreseen the possibility that the Taliban would play a double game alongside the negotiations, when in fact they intended a military solution, or that they might redouble their efforts to capture the Afghanistan by force once the international forces left.

After the Doha agreement, for example, the United States pressured the Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) to first adopt a defensive position and then an “active defense”. -to say that the ANSF take preventive action as much as possible. The ANSF were forced to passively wait for the Taliban to attack them and could only watch as the Taliban consolidated the territory and spoke of the victory ahead. Along with the withdrawal of American air support, the active defense position has been a disaster for the morale of the ANSF and has further encouraged the Taliban, as they have had carte blanche. One of the many soldiers and police interviewed by Andrew Quilty in the summer of 2020 gave a typical account: [The Taliban] are no longer stressed by airstrikes, said the deputy commander of an ANP checkpoint on the highway south of Maidanshahr. They walk around in the open with their weapons. They are very relaxed, checking everyone slowly and carefully.

This last quarter of 2020, just after the start of “intra-Afghan talks” in Doha, has been the most violent of all the last quarters monitored by UNAMA. Over the winter there was also a campaign of unclaimed targeted assassinations, but it seemed clear, largely carried out by the Taliban, in Kabul and other cities. It seemed like a systematic exercise to discourage ANSFs and government officials, a demonstration that even in the nation’s capital there was no safe place. Killing journalists and activists appeared to be aimed at silencing voices and literally eliminating potential civic opposition before any attempt at takeover.

All the while, Khalilzad’s assumption that the Taliban was pursuing a negotiated peace informed not only US policy but that of its allies as well. At the international level, many institutions have been tasked with examining ‘after peace’ scenarios – studies have examined how a future constitution might work, in terms of disarmament, demobilization and reintegration (DDR), women’s rights , economy and development.

But the attitude of the Taliban vis-à-vis the intra-Afghan talks has shown all the signs of their “counting the time”, of avoiding any discussion on substantive issues and of wasting time until the forces leave. foreigners. Despite the Taliban’s warm words in Doha, on the ground there was no sign that the Taliban was preparing for a compromise. The management did not engage in the kind of work that it should have done with its cadres if it had wanted to prepare them for the end of the “armed struggle”, quite the contrary: behind the scenes, they rallied their fighters – take and establish a new emirate in Afghanistan.

When President Biden announced on April 14, 2021, the complete, rapid and unconditional withdrawal of American forces, he linked it to a domestic American political event, the twentieth anniversary of al-Qaeda’s attacks on September 11 on the American soil. As so often, Afghan politics in the Americas were tied to what might sound good to an American audience rather than its consequences for Afghanistan, good or bad. This gave the Taliban a timetable for action. This means that on September 11, 2021, not only the Taliban but also the various violent jihadist groups around the world will celebrate the twentieth anniversary of the al-Qaeda attacks and rejoice in the second defeat of a superpower by the Afghan “mujahedin”. .

Kate Clark is co-director of the Afghanistan Analysts Network and this article is republished from their website with permission. In 2001, the Taliban expelled her from Afghanistan, where she was a BBC correspondent.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2021/08/22/donald-trumps-doha-agreement-retreat-dressed-peace-deal/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos