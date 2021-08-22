Insiders reveal how Fox News became propaganda medium for Donald Trump





Gretchen Carlson is best known for her role in former Fox CEO Roger Ailes’ exposure as a sexual predator, her story directed by Nicole Kidman on the big screen in Bombe.

Now, along with several other former Fox News insiders, she is talking about transforming the cable news network into a propaganda vehicle for Donald Trump.

She might be the last person you’d expect to have a say in her former boss.

“I’m not saying it went better. I’m saying I don’t think he would have allowed it to come to this,” she told Four Corners.

By “at this point,” she means Fox’s surrender to Donald Trump during his presidency and the network’s role in amplifying Trump’s lies that the election was stolen from him. Allegations of mass voter fraud in the 2020 election sparked the insurgency on Capitol Hill on January 6.

Fox News didn’t send the crowd, but its worst indignation generators certainly fueled their anger.

“I think they allowed the former president to dictate the news they broadcast to the American people. We’re in a dangerous political climate right now in our country, sort of on the verge of whether we’re going or not really believe facts or we are not, ”said Carlson.

Space to play or pause, M to mute, left and right arrows for search, up and down arrows for volume Watch Duration: 3 minutes 13 seconds 3 minutes 13 seconds Gretchen Carlson talks to Fox News reporter Sarah Ferguson . How Wings’ downfall is linked to Trump’s rise on Fox

Murdoch’s news channel began broadcasting in 1996 and Roger Ailes ran it for the next 20 years as the network’s creator.

Promoted as a conservative alternative to CNN, its motto was “fair and balanced”. Wings made Fox the most successful cable news network in the United States.

Gretchen Carlson was one of Fox News’ biggest stars for 11 years.

“Previously you had the right opinion and the left opinion. And it was actually entertaining because you could watch it and you could say, oh yeah, I kinda see it that way. And I see it a bit. little that way. It’s just no longer exists. “

But behind the scenes, Ailes was a serial sexual stalker.

Carlson made secret tapes of his encounters with Ailes which corroborated his allegations of sexual harassment.

Ms Carlson’s tapes of Roger Ailes supported her claim that her contract was canceled as a direct and immediate consequence of her refusing Ailes’ sexual advances. (

Jim Cooper: AP

)

During an internal investigation, Ailes called on her former Democratic friend and lawyer Susan Estrich to defend her.

“I told him there were two ways to defend a sexual harassment case like this. One is to shamelessly attack the complainants, the victims. ‘Nuts and sluts’, I made it up. expression, you know.

“She’s either crazy, or she’s a slut, or she’s one or both.

“I said if you want someone to do that, I’m the last person in the world to do it,” Estrich told Four Corners.

“If, on the other hand, our goal here is to do it with dignity, then I’ll be good at it.”

Susan Estrich is a lawyer and former Fox News contributor. (

Four corners

)

Ailes was fired two weeks after the celebrity presenter made her statements. Carlson would eventually settle with Fox News for $ 20 million ($ 28 million) and signed a nondisclosure agreement regarding his stint with Fox.

Former Fox News Washington political editor Chris Stirewalt observed a “long and titanic” struggle between Ailes and Rupert Murdoch.

Roger Ailes has kept Rupert Murdoch out of the business in any way he can.

“Roger never wanted to have a successor available because he felt he would surely be kicked out, and he was right, was he?”

Roger Ailes was sacked for sexual harassment on the same day Donald Trump received the nomination to become the 2016 Republican presidential candidate.

Estrich negotiated a starter package for Wings worth over $ 70 million directly with Rupert Murdoch.

Roger Ailes and Rupert Murdoch have had a long-standing power struggle. (

Getty Images

)

The departure of the founding CEO was a pivotal moment in the family succession drama.

Wary of the change that would jeopardize the network’s hugely successful money-making formula, Rupert Murdoch decided to take over the management of the network himself.

In 2017, when asked if the series of sexual harassment allegations on Fox News had been damaging to the company, Rupert Murdoch described them as “isolated incidents” and politically motivated.

Carlson described his comments as “a disservice to the myriad of women who worked at Fox News, who have faced harassment and retaliation.”

Fox and Friends co-host Gretchen Carlson with a former Miss America. (

Getty Images: Slave Vlasic

) Fox becomes Trump’s “propaganda body”, standards drop

No one, not even Murdoch, had anticipated what power Trump would wield over the network, but the allure of a Trump-led ratings boon has proven to be irresistible.

All former Fox News insiders Four Corners have spoken of a drop in standards following Ailes’ departure.

“By the time Trump becomes the candidate and is elected, Fox News has jumped on the bandwagon. They understand that they are going to live and die with Donald Trump, that his fans, his supporters, were basically enraged, and that they could don’t cross him, they had to go with him, ”former Fox correspondent Conor Powell said.

Chris Stirewalt now works at a conservative think tank, but while still a senior political reporter at Fox News he saw a right turn under the direct leadership of Rupert Murdoch.

“The result of Roger’s departure and Rupert’s takeover was that the lines between information and opinion became blurred and it became much more difficult to know where the information division was located. ‘there was one more. “

For more than 10 years, Chris Stirewalt was the political editor of Fox News in Washington, reporting on political machinations in the US capital. (

Four corners

)

Former Fox collaborator Lt. Col. Ralph Peters (retired) said Fox “has changed dramatically”.

“It went from a conservative, if at times unruly voice, to a propaganda body for Donald Trump.”

“The guests got more and more bizarre, more and more obnoxious. The green room started to look like the bar scene in the first Star Wars movie. These people are monsters. And then you realize that you are. one of the monsters.

“Unskilled people, who couldn’t even speak convincingly, who could only pronounce the lines they memorized praising Trump as if he was a pagan god who needed to be appeased by slavish rhetoric.”

The network’s close relationship with Trump has also sparked a split in the Murdoch family. James Murdoch’s discomfort with Fox became public after Trump’s notorious support for “both sides” during the Charlottesville race marches.

Realizing that there was no way his two sons could run his empire together, Rupert Murdoch made the decision to sell the majority of his 21st Century Fox media company to Disney.

Rupert Murdoch pictured at Fox News Studios. (

Supplied: Headpress

)

Lachlan Murdoch became the boss of Fox News, the most important asset remaining after the deal.

James Murdoch then severed ties with the family business entirely, resigning from News Corp’s board ahead of the 2020 election, saying: “My resignation is due to disagreements over certain editorial content published by news outlets from the company. “

Watch the full survey on ABC iview or live on the Four Corners Facebook page.

How Election Night Started Fox News’ “Wall of Deception”

On election night 2020, Fox’s ruling office was the first network to call Arizona the Republican state Trump expected to win for Joe Biden. The call infuriated Trump as it undermined his narrative that he was clearly the winner on election night.

Fox has come under intense pressure from Trump’s White House. Urgent meetings have been called at Fox News headquarters in New York to consider the appeal.

“There were a lot of questions, weren’t there? Are you sure ? Are you sure ? Are you sure ? Oh my God. Oh my gosh are you sure?

“But there wasn’t ‘You have to reverse this,’” Stirewalt, who had a critical role on the desk, told Four Corners.

Former Fox News political editor Chris Stirewalt live. He was then fired. (

Provided

)

Stirewalt did not confirm reports that an executive told the office to stop making further election calls.

Trump emerged in the early hours of the morning and claimed he won the election. The speech would set the tone for his restless last months in power.

“None of us had any way of knowing that night, when we made this appeal to Arizona, that it would become the first brick in this huge wall of deception. It is certainly the worst thing that we have ever had. ‘a president has done with my life,’ Stirewalt said. .

“Worse than Watergate.”

Space to play or pause, M to mute, left and right arrows to search, up and down arrows for volume. Donald Trump speaks at the White House late on election night.

Trump loyalists have distanced themselves from Fox. The Murdochs needed scapegoats.

They chose two senior journalists at the Election Decisions Office. Chris Stirewalt has been sacked.

What should have happened is that Fox News should have been proud to be right and should have said, ‘This is it. That’s how it is, “Stirewalt said.

Did you like this story?

Read some of the best digital and interactive stories from Four Corners.

Read more

Fox News declined an interview with Four Corners but said in a statement: “The use of disgruntled former employees, some of whom were not with the company during our coverage of the US presidential election and its aftermath , completely discredits any credibility of this program. Maintain our coverage with our millions of viewers who make us the most watched cable TV network.

For weeks after the election, Fox News celebrity presenters clashed to get Trump’s attention by pushing his big lie that he won the election.

“The secret Trump knows is if you’re going to lie, go fat. Right? Don’t waste your time with little, tiny prevarications. Go fat,” Stirewalt said, describing the frenzy afterward. the elections.

“And then what you do is wait for the obsequious toads to come in and rationalize your lie.”

Now those lies are being tried in America as Fox News faces billions of dollars in lawsuits for broadcasts in the wake of the 2020 election.

Trump supporters rioting outside Capitol Hill. (

Getty Images: Bill Clark

)

In a statement to Four Corners, Fox News said earlier this year that the January 6 insurgency “did not involve” the network.

“Biden’s Congressional and Justice Department hearings not only did not involve Fox, but other media companies were cited as platforms to incite and coordinate the Capitol riots,” the statement said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-08-23/fox-news-trump-four-corners-investigation-gretchen-carlson/100387632 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos