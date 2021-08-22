Trump’s border wall torn by monsoon rains in Arizona





Flood gates on the border wall were blown away by monsoon rains near the San Bernardino ranch in Arizona.Photo: Fernando Sobrazo

Turns out ignoring basic environmental laws might not be the best choice for a multi-billion dollar construction project. Photos show former President Donald Trump’s border wall in dire condition after summer monsoon rains literally blew the gates off their hinges.

The damage occurred near San Bernardino Ranch, a historic site located between Douglas, Arizona, and the San Bernardino Wildlife Refuge. Much of the west is suffering from a deep mega-drought, but monsoon rains that swept through parts of the southwest this summer sprayed the southern half of Arizona with record rains. Douglas has nearly doubled its average rainfall during the monsoon season so far, including an explosion on Monday and flooding at the Arizona-Sonora border. Data from the National Weather Service shows that 2.15 inches (5.5 centimeters) of rain fell, which in turn turned into lava and caused flooding.

Jos Manuel Prez Cant, director of the nonprofit Cuenca de Los Ojos, said in an email that six doors were taken from this location alone. Other valves were also reportedly affected by heavy rains and flooding. The power and height of the waters can be seen not only in the heavy gutted doors, but also in the debris that wrapped around intact parts of the wall.

Who could have predicted that? Ah yes, pretty much everyone.

I’ll build a great low wall, no one will build walls better than me, I believe I’ll build them very cheaply, Trump said when he announced his presidential bid in 2015. I’ll build a big, big wall on it. our southern border, and I’ll make Mexico pay for this wall. Listen to me carefully.

Mexico actually did not pay for the wall, which led the former Trump to declare a national emergency so he could funnel money from other federal projects and programs to build the wall. The wall wasn’t cheap either, costing the public billions in cost overruns. It was however of chintzily construction.

In the rush to build the wall, Trump sidelined environmental and cultural protection laws. These laws aim to protect the natural world and artifacts and sites of historical significance. But they also serve to ensure that multi-billion dollar construction projects do not face catastrophic failures within a few years of construction.

Much of the work was contracted out to private companies that grossed billions, including Southwest Valley Constructors, which did most of the work in Arizona. The company has won $ 2.7 billion in federal contracts and has faced lawsuits from private landowners who claim construction-related explosions sent car-sized boulders across their land . (There are also several OSHA complaints against the company, which is a whole different issue.) The location near the San Bernardino Wildlife Sanctuary is among the growing number of precipitated wall cracks. Another section of Texas where levees have been destroyed has left hundreds of thousands of people exposed to catastrophic flooding.

Clearly, these weren’t companies that really cared about the long-term integrity of the product, said Myles Traphagen, Wildlands Network’s Borderlands program coordinator. The saddest thing is that it was overseen by the Army Corps of Engineers. The Army Corps has a long and illustrious history … Taking the environmental hat off, when you build dams, snail stingers die and salmon are affected. The bottom line, however, is that there is a net economic gain for society … while the border wall is a complete waste of money. We don’t get any of that.

A family of javelins Photo: Myles Traphagen / Wildlands Network

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the wall. President Joe Biden has put in place a moratorium on construction. Still, Trump did manage to build 452 miles (727 kilometers) of wall. This has created an environmental catastrophe for one of North America’s most fragile ecosystems, a place where tropical, desert and mountain wildlife intermingle. Images captured during the construction of iconic shaved saguaros along with numerous environmental impact statements laid the risks bare, and Traphagen described the photos of camera traps his group took, documenting everything from rare jaguars to javelins Commons pacing the wall looking for a way around.

The severe flooding may have given them a passage near San Bernardino. And monsoons that have become more intense in part because of the climate crisis could tear other parts of the poorly constructed wall. But it is clear that there is a need for a much deeper calculation and correction.

It’s not often that an environmentalist can actually time stamp the day an area’s evolutionary history was cordoned off, Traphagen said. Step number one [to reversing course] is to open the doors where they exist and remove sections of the border wall where they have the most impact on the movement and migration of species.

