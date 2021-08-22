Mike Lindell, still in Trump’s good graces, has a new prediction: reinstatement by the new year





Pillow mogul turned conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell has a new prediction: Donald Trump will be back in the Oval Office by New Year’s Eve.

For months, Lindell made August the deadline for Trump’s reinstatement, landing on August 13, the day Joe Biden’s election victory would be overturned. Although the 13th went off without any development and its South Dakota ‘cyber-symposium’ fell flat, the infamous MyPillow CEO is still in Trump’s good graces, gaining the enthusiastic support of the former Commander-in-Chief at a crowded rally in Cullman, Alabama, on Saturday night.

“[Mike Lindell is] a patriot, a wonderful man, a man who puts his guts in everything. A man they don’t treat well. He is intelligent; he loves his country so much, “Trump said, to the applause of the crowd.” He is ready to die for this country. “

“I watched him last week at his symposium, which was really amazing, some of the people he had were amazing, amazing people. Mike Lindell!” Trump continued. “It’s true! I’ll tell you, it’s true. It’s true. There were people there, really – they were scientists, they were political scientists and beyond. They were amazing. , what they said and what they understood. “

Lindell was even given a prominent spot at the event, using the time to taunt Fox News for ignoring him while continuing to promote a variety of debunked election-related plots. In a side interview with the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) ahead of his speech, Lindell also claimed Trump would be reinstated by the end of the calendar year.

“It has to happen now. It’s Trump 2021. 100% Trump 2021! And it’s that election when it’s called off, there have been so many down-tickets done. Maybe the Supreme Court and they just had a whole new election, which is good, ”the pillow mogul said. “But remember everyone, we have to melt the machines into prison bars!”

Salon attended Lindell’s “Cyber ​​Symposium” and found no evidence that he ever possessed the long-promised “Packet Capture” (PCAP) election data that he attempted to present at the Dakota rally. from South. Instead, Lindell made a baseless accusation of “antifa” of infiltrating his event to sabotage it and distract from the disclosure of his “absolute evidence.”

While Trump praised the experts handpicked by Lindell on Saturday night, the actual three-day event included dozens of third-party cybersecurity experts who said his data was essentially rubbish. A career “packet capture” specialist even told Salon that the data Lindell shared was in the wrong format, prompting him to demand a reduction in the $ 5 million reward promised to anyone who could. prove that the data was not legitimate.

Khaya Himmelman, of the Dispatch, who was at the confab, reported:

Lindell had repeatedly claimed that the PCAPs he collected on their own would demonstrate the widespread fraud he had been claiming for months, and would be enough to convince the Supreme Court to overturn the election unanimously once and for all. The basic idea behind Lindell’s PCAP claim is that it has a team of experts who gathered Internet traffic from foreign computers to US counties, where foreign computers have come into contact with computers. intended to provide election results. All of this is supposed to indicate data showing an intrusion into the system that altered the votes. And yet there was no PCAP. In fact, all we got was a series of teasers of various pieces of “evidence” that never materialized. The whole event seemed like an effort to distract attendees with charts, numbers, slideshows, and tangents, never sharing anything at all.

In fact, Lindell’s hand-picked cyber team, the same group Trump congratulated on Saturday during his speech, spent the three-day conference sharing bizarre conspiracy theories about election technology company DominionVoting Systems, including the fact that the company uses “Serbian technology with Chinese characteristics”.

Lindell also did not disclose the alleged Dominion machines he claimed to be in his possession.

