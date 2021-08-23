



The ex-president, 75, was booed during his rally in Alabama on Saturday after pleading with his supporters to get vaccinated. The mostly maskless crowd gathered in the decidedly Republican town of Cullman in so-called Yellowhammer state.

Thousands of people have come to watch Donald Trump talk about how his successor, President Joe Biden, has responded to COVID-19 and Afghanistan.

But the 45th president came under fire from his own supporters when he decided to implore them to get stung.

Trump said, “And you know what? I totally believe in your freedoms. I do. You have to do what you have to do. But, I recommend: take the vaccines. I did it. It’s good. Take the vaccines.

After a chorus of boos echoed on the floor, the ex-POTUS said, “No, it’s okay. It’s OK. You have your freedoms. But I happen to take the vaccine. If that doesn’t work, you’ll be the first to find out. OK? I’m gonna call Alabama, I’m gonna say, hey, you know what? Corn [the vaccine] work.”

In the UK, there appears to be little evidence that political trends influence the likelihood of getting vaccinated.

In March, at the height of the UK vaccine rollout, 90% of Conservative voters said they had or would be vaccinated, and nearly half were already getting vaccinated.

Among Labor voters, the figure also stood at 90 percent.

However, across the Atlantic, polls suggest that supporters of the Grand Old Party are less likely than their fellow Democrats to get the shot.

READ MORE: Anti-Taliban resistance launches response with clashes near Kabul

In contrast, more than half of the people of the true blue state of California have been vaccinated.

However, Donald Trump is not the only Republican official to voice his support for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey joined with the former president in calling on Americans to get bitten.

She said, “It’s time to start blaming the unvaccinated people, not the common people. It’s the unvaccinated people who let us down.

At his Save America rally, the ex-POTUS blasted Biden over his record in Afghanistan.

“It will go down as one of the greatest military defeats of all time,” he said.

Trump added: “The issue here is not whether to leave Afghanistan, the issue is the staggering incompetence and gross negligence of Joe Biden.”

He later said: “Vietnam looks like a masterclass in strategy compared to the Joe Biden disaster.”

Trump then suggested that President Biden should have left American soldiers in Afghanistan while removing American citizens and weapons before “bombing the hell out of bases” that would be left behind.

Despite boos over the COVID-19 vaccine, the rally appeared similar to those organized by the Trump team during the 2020 US presidential election campaign.

In near full electoral mode, the 45th President told his optimistic supporters: “We will make America safe again and you know what it is we will make America great again!”

