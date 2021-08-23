A coup d’etat on several fronts against democracy





Even before Donald Trump lost to Joe Biden in the November 2020 presidential election, Trump complained that the election had been rigged. He spouted wild and unsubstantiated conspiracy theories that the election would be corrupted by mail-in ballots. Before the 2016 election, Trump did essentially the same thing, except that he ended up winning.

When he lost in 2020, Trump’s response was to fabricate a monstrous lie. From no evidence he created the big lie that the election was stolen. Trump religiously rehearsed the Big Lie so that he could transform reality to resemble his version. He and his allies have worked to purge Republicans who do not buy into his fiction.

Unlike almost every President in US history who accepted the will of the voters, Trump has embarked on a relentless campaign to overthrow a Democratic election. Never accepting the peaceful handover of power, Trump worked determinedly between November 2020 and January 2021 to find a way to establish himself as a dictator. He never conceded.

After losing, he showed a loss of interest in the post of president. His energies were focused on how he could maintain power because losing was inconceivable to him. Cumulative actions of strengths have been added to a multi-pronged offensive against democracy. When his nonviolent plans failed, he turned to violence.

The stages can now be clearly delimited. When Trump’s judicial strategy failed, he turned to state legislatures. When that failed, he tried to manipulate the Justice Department and the military. When all of the strategies he tried failed to do the job, he resorted to a violent insurgency on Jan.6 to prevent the Electoral College’s certification from voting.

Trump’s coup attempt, which has been jokingly called inept, has been uncomfortably close to success. If Mike Pence, Jeffrey Rosen or General Mark Milley had acted differently, the election could have been called in the House of Representatives, with uncertain results. For those who doubt that there is a legitimate danger of a coup, a closer look at the events between November 2020 and January 2021 is in order.

After the election, Trump’s legal team filed 60 federal swing state-focused lawsuits. These frivolous lawsuits have been mocked out of court, even by judges appointed by Trump. Trump has made no progress. Its colorful cast of lawyers, including bonkers, violated professional ethics by repeatedly making false statements of fact in multiple courts.

Trump then attempted to intimidate and threaten election officials, governors and state lawmakers to obey his orders. A litany of death threats and threats of physical violence against election officials has continued since November. We had the Arizona audit and Trump begged Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to find 11,780 votes. Solicitation of electoral fraud is almost certainly a crime.

Trying to get legislatures in friendly states to nominate voters can prove to be one of the most dangerous legacies of Trump’s efforts. As a minority party, Republicans are looking for ways to maintain their power beyond the vote. Unlike authoritarian precedents, Republicans suppress votes rather than eliminate the right to vote entirely.

Going forward, Republican lawyers will assert the doctrine of the independent state legislature to justify the power of state legislatures to hold elections as they see fit. It is a possible vehicle for overthrowing close elections. Instead of voting to decide elections, state legislatures are likely to do so.

Trump has treated the Justice Department as if it were his private toy, not a non-partisan law firm. Although Attorney General William Barr was a sycophant who always followed his boss, when he challenged Trump’s baseless allegations of electoral fraud, it was the end for him. Trump replaced Barr with Jeffrey Rosen whom Trump harassed on a daily basis. Trump has called for an investigation into electoral conspiracy theories, including satellite interference from Italy and irregularities in the Dominion’s voting system.

In a Dec. 27 appeal, Trump urged Rosen to make a false statement. According to Rosens MP Richard Donoghue, Trump said: Just say the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me and members of Congress R … Trump wanted to create the appearance of wrongdoing. He intended to use Rosen to annul the election.

Behind Rosens ‘back, Trump also conspired with Rosens’ underling, Jeffrey Clark. Trump wanted to replace Rosen with Clark as attorney general because Clark was ready to play ball with Trump’s criminal games.

On December 27, Clark produced a letter he wanted Rosen and Donoghue to sign. Following Trump’s lead, Clark wanted to bypass the governor of Georgia and summon the Georgia state legislature to reject Biden’s voters and nominate Trump’s voters. Rosen and Donoghue didn’t want to get along.

White House attorney Pat Cipollone persuaded Trump not to fire Rosen. If Trump had fired Rosen and replaced him with Clark, the entire top management of the Justice Department was on the verge of resigning en masse.

We also now know that the former US attorney in Georgia, Byung Pak, appointed by Trump, was told he would be fired if he refused to say that there had been electoral fraud in Georgia. He abruptly resigned on January 4.

Trump clashed with General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who feared Trump would call in the military to decide the outcome of the 2020 election. Trump was replacing senior Pentagon officials with loyalists . General Milley compared November 2020 to 1933 when Hitler used an attack on the German Parliament to establish a Nazi dictatorship. Milley said: It’s a Reichstag moment.

After the December 12 pro-Trump demonstration in Washington DC to protest the Supreme Court’s failure to come to his aid, Trump tweeted on December 19, Big Demonstration in DC on January 6. Be there, it will be wild!

Probably the most convincing statement made about January 6 comes from Capitol Police Pfc. Harry Dunn. When he testified before the special House committee to investigate Jan. 6, he said: If a hit man is hired and he kills someone, the hit man goes to jail. But not only does the hitman go to jail, the person who hired them goes. There was an attack on January 6. And a hit man sent them. I want you to get to the bottom of this.

Take your pick from the crimes Trump committed: solicitation of electoral fraud, conspiracy, obstruction of formal process (Electoral College certification), violation of the Hatch Act, and incitement to insurgency. The lack of prosecution likely guarantees a repeat in the future of Trump or a Trump clone. You don’t have to be cynical about whether our legal system is up to the task.

With Trump, we have a cult leader who instigated a violent and deadly insurgency. He presents himself as a sort of national savior to his supporters. He promoted a culture of hatred and dehumanization against immigrants and a complete disregard for the rule of law. Believing himself above the law, he does not hesitate to try to overcome the obstacles on his way to power. This behavior conforms much more to the fascist tradition of the strong man than to any type of conservatism.

No one should be reassured that we narrowly escaped this time.

(Jonathan P. Baird lives in Wilmot.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.concordmonitor.com/Jonathan-P-Baird-A-coup-attempt-against-democracy-42007883 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos