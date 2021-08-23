Donald Trump booed at rally after approving COVID-19 vaccine





Thousands of people gathered in Cullman, Alabama – which had declared a state of emergency related to COVID days before – to attend the much-anticipated “Save America” ​​rally of the former president.

Source: Mega

Although he touched on many of his usual topics, including immigration issues, rumors of Russia’s involvement in the election, and the alleged dangers of the “radical left,” the pro-Trump mob was not there. not satisfied with everything he had to say.

Sometime after starting his speech, the former host Apprentice dipped his toes into controversial waters among his fan base when he brought up the subject of COVID-19.

“You know what? I totally believe in your freedoms. I believe,” he began. “You gotta do what you gotta do-” The crowd erupted into cheers mid-sentence, but their applause and screaming quickly turned to disappointment.

“Corn!” The besieged politician continued. “I recommend taking the vaccines!” he cried, his arms outstretched. “I did. It’s okay. Take the shots.”

Source: Mega

The confused crowd booed, but Trump didn’t seem to mind the negative reaction. “It’s okay, it’s okay. But I happen to be taking the vaccine. If that doesn’t work, you’ll be the first to know.”

He appeared to win the crowd back with a joke. “I’m going to call Alabama and say ‘Hey, you know what?’ … But it works.” He continued, tracing his way back to less incendiary ground, repeating that he believed they all indeed had the freedom to choose. “You have your freedoms, you have to maintain this […] and you have to get your kids back to school. “

This rally is surrounded by controversy not only because of the involvement of the former president, but also because of a less than ideal location. According to the New York Times, Cullman recorded a more than 200% increase in hospitalizations in less than a month.

It was also reported that Alabama no longer had intensive care beds for new patients. The president of the Alabama Hospital Association, Dr. Don Williamson, commented on the troubling and tragic situation.

Source: Mega

“We’ve never been here before. We are now really in uncharted territory in terms of intensive care bed capacity,” he said in an update to WSFA12. “There were 1,568 patients today who need intensive care beds, and there are only 1,557 designated intensive care beds in the state today. In the Montgomery area, we have eight more patients receiving intensive care than we have designated intensive care beds here. “

Dr Williamson also noted that only 12% of their current COVID-19 patients have been vaccinated.

