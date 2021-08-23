Polls show Biden approval rating slipping to new lows





Both polls show declining views on Biden, whose presidency has been besieged by two crises in recent weeks: a nationwide resurgence of the coronavirus and the difficult withdrawal of US military personnel and other Americans from Afghanistan before the imminent deadline of Bidens. Bidens’ approval rating has slipped 8 points in the CBS poll since July and 4 points since the last NBC News poll in April.

Both polls are consistent with other polls indicating that the strong approval ratings with which Biden entered the Oval Office have waned. The latest RealClearPolitics average puts Bidens’ approval rating and disapproval rating at the same number: 48%. And while the FiveThirtyEight average that adjusts figures for polling firms with a history of bias is more positive for Biden (49% approval), Biden’s average disapproval rating of 46% is higher than at n any time of his young presidency.

Despite the recent drop, Bidens’ approval ratings remain higher than those of its predecessors: in four years, former President Donald Trump’s approval rating has never reached 48% in the RealClearPolitics average, while that his disapproval rating remained at 50% or more of his two-month presidential mark until he stepped down last January.

But Bidens’ slide is troubling news for Democrats, who have only narrow majorities in Congress who are increasingly threatened in next year’s midterm elections.

Despite a week of negative headlines about the faster-than-expected fall of the US-backed Afghan government, the weakening of Bidens seems more driven by events closer to home, namely the sharp rise in Covid cases -19 after months of optimism following the vaccination of nations. program.

In the NBC News poll, 53% of those polled approve of Biden’s handling of the coronavirus, down sharply from 69% in April. Jeff Horwitt, a Democratic pollster who is part of the bipartisan team that conducts surveys for the network, blamed the domestic storm, the Covids Delta Wave, which is causing more difficulty at this point here at home and for the President Biden, ”in an interview with NBC News.

Meanwhile, while few respondents believe the US withdrawal from Afghanistan is going well, most Americans still support the repatriation of troops. In the CBS News survey, 63 percent approve of the US troop withdrawal, while only 37 percent disapprove.

The CBS News poll was conducted online by YouGov from Aug. 18-20, with 2,142 adults. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.3 percentage points.

The NBC News poll was conducted August 14-17 by telephone, among 1,000 adults. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

