Trump encourages vaccinations and denounces exit from Afghanistan | New





CULLMAN, Alabama Appearing in front of thousands of supporters on Saturday in one of the least vaccinated states, former President Donald Trump encouraged his supporters to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

While taking credit for vaccine development, Trump said he was vaccinated, but said everyone should be allowed to make their own choice.

“I totally believe in your freedoms, but I recommend taking the vaccine,” he said. The message, however, was met with taunts from the crowd.

Only 36% of Alabamians have been vaccinated against COVID-19, and Cullman County’s vaccination rate is even lower, at 28%. This week, the Alabama Hospital Association said there are no intensive care beds available in the state and 83% of people hospitalized are not vaccinated.

The city of Cullmand declared a state of emergency to provide additional personnel and equipment after support was requested by the Cullman Regional Medical Center.

It was Trump’s fourth rally since the 2020 election loss to Joe Biden, and his speech covered familiar territory for a Trump rally.

He reiterated his claims about electoral fraud, denounced the border policies of the Biden administration and called the infrastructure plan a “road map for the Green New Deal.”

“Biden erased our border, gave up our energy independence, spiked inflation. He totally failed on economic policies, you look at what’s going on, it’s crazy,” he said.

But he also devoted a lot of time to his 90-minute speech on the US exit from Afghanistan, calling it “humiliating.”

“Biden has totally failed in the face of the pandemic and he is now overseeing the biggest foreign power humiliation in US history,” Trump said.

“It shouldn’t have happened,” he said. “All he had to do was leave the soldiers there until everything was out – our citizens and our weapons – and then you bomb the bases and say ‘goodbye’.”

Trump said that in negotiating with the Taliban on troop withdrawal, he told them, “Whatever happens, we are going to rain terror on you. It will be a terrible thing.”

He also used the rally to congratulate Congressman Mo Brooks, who is seeking to replace Richard Shelby in the US Senate. Brooks was one of the speakers at the January 6 rally in Washington, DC, which preceded the insurgency on the United States Capitol and was named as a defendant in a lawsuit by Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) For incitement to the crowd to violence.

Trump backed Brooks in the race against three other candidates including Lynda Blanchard, his ambassador to Slovenia. The other candidates are former CEO of the Business Council of Alabama, Katie Boyd Britt, who also served as chief of staff for Shelby, and Jessica Taylor.

Other familiar faces at the rally included Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga., Whom Trump called “one of my favorite people,” and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who reiterated his claims that the 2020 elections had been “stolen”.

Lindell is being sued by Dominion Voting Systems for libel over discredited accusations that the company engaged in electoral fraud.

Amy Henderson can be reached at 256-734-2131 ext. 216.

