Donald Trump booed by his own supporters at rally for endorsing Covid vaccines | WATCH THE VIDEO





Former US President Donald Trump has been booed by his own supporters after encouraging them to get vaccinated against Covid-19. The incident took place Saturday night at a Trump rally in Cullman, Alabama.

In a video of the incident, Donald Trump can be seen telling his supporters, “I totally believe in your freedoms, I do it, you have to do what you have to do, but I recommend taking the vaccines. did. That’s good. “

That’s when his own supporters can be clearly heard booing the 45th President of the United States of America who stepped down in January of this year. Realizing the disapproval, Trump quickly responded by telling the booing crowd, “It’s okay, it’s okay. But I happen to be taking the vaccine. If that doesn’t work, you’ll be the first to know. . But it works. You have your freedoms, you have to maintain them. “

Donald Trump fans booed the ex-president after he suggested everyone should get the COVID-19 vaccine. pic.twitter.com/FwRXJfzqYo

HuffPost (@HuffPost) August 23, 2021

Experts on both sides of the aisle have criticized Donald Trump’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic when he was in power.

With these words, Donald Trump joined the list of Republican politicians who have approved Covid-19 vaccines despite criticism from some of their own party colleagues.

A poll conducted by PBS NewsHour / NPR / Marist found in May this year that four in ten Republican voters did not intend to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Republican message change

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said in July that vaccines should “get into everyone’s arms as quickly as possible.”

Warning GOP voters that anti-vaccination sentiment could return the United States to the situation it was in last year when Covid-19 cases skyrocketed, McConnell appealed to Republican supporters: ” Ignore all those other voices that are obviously giving bad advice. “

More recently, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham praised the Covid-19 vaccines while admitting it was a revolutionary infection.

Breakthrough infections refer to cases of individuals contracting Covid-19 despite receiving the jab. However, experts have said time and again that a vaccinated individual is less likely to develop a serious infection even if they contract coronavirus.

A number of Republican politicians in the United States have opposed the mandatory vaccination policy and lockdowns imposed by the Biden administration as well as some Democratic and Republican states.

As recently as last week, Twitter again suspended the account of Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia for spreading misinformation about Covid-19 vaccines. Republican Representative Barry Moore of Alabama even falsely claimed the vaccine had not been tested.

