Trumps border wall reportedly in terrible condition in Arizona | Donald trump





When Donald Trump launched his presidential campaign in 2015 saying that No one builds walls better than me, that was a questionable claim to say the least.

Trump insisted that the great wall he planned for the southern border of the United States, to keep unwanted migrants away, would be impenetrable, physical, tall, powerful, beautiful.

Like other statements from the former president, who has made a name for himself in construction, the claim didn’t hold up.

Neither does the wall, it seems.

Photographs posted by the Gizmodo site appear to show sections of the partially constructed wall in disrepair in southern Arizona, torn apart by summer monsoon rains which the site said literally blew up the floodgates. of their hinges.

At least six doors were swept away in a single location near Douglas, according to a quote on the website from Jos Manuel Prez Cant, director of an environmental nonprofit, Cuenca de Los Ojos.

Other sections of the wall were also affected by the powerful monsoon last week, according to the Tucson Sentinel, which said a U.S. customs and immigration official confirmed damage had been caused.

Experts estimated the storm surge over a section of the wall at Silver Creek to be up to 7.6 m, or 25 feet.

In 2020, when Trump was still in power, experts warned that the gates at some places along the 701-mile, $ 21 billion wall should be left open during heavy rains and flooding, to prevent collapse in the amid waves of tons of water carrying rocks, sediment, tree branches and other debris.

Due to their remoteness, many doors would have to be opened manually and left unattended for months, the Washington Post reported, potentially allowing easy entry into the United States for smugglers and migrants.

It appears the doors were opened during storms last week, but the wall still fell short of historic flooding after months of drought. According to climatologists at the University of Arizona, the Douglas area this year received nearly double its average annual amount of monsoon precipitation.

Gizmodo blamed the failure at least in part on rushed construction and alleged circumvention of environmental regulations.

Who could have predicted that? Ah yes, pretty much everyone, wrote author Brian Kahn, linking to an article highlighting the environmental threats the wall would face.

In January, Joe Biden froze construction of the border wall and ordered a cost review. In April, the Defense Department announced it was canceling contracts paid for from military funds earmarked by the Trump administration.

Trump has always insisted that Mexico will pay for the wall, a claim that has proven to be false.

Construction began in 2017, but the wall has been beset by problems including lawsuits and cost overruns.

Earlier this year, the Guardian reported that sections costing 27 million miles could be easily scaled using a $ 5 ladder.

