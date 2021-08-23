Donald Biden or Joe Churchill?





As Afghanistan debacle threatens to worsen amid humanitarian disaster unfolding in Kabul, President Biden has a tough choice. He can follow the same path started by the last president and continue to deny the reality in terms of the devastation caused by his decision to withdraw forces from Afghanistan by August 31.

Or he can invoke the Churchillian image that produced not only the Dunkirk miracle, but the leadership and courage that ultimately defeated Nazi Germany. Already the New York Post has signaled its conclusion with its August 21 title Dumkirk! And that devastating benchmark can stay.

The question that will be impossible to answer satisfactorily is not why Biden made this fateful choice, which former NATO Secretary General George Robertson called unwise. The department excels in providing these kinds of scenarios and options to suit everyone. Obviously this has not happened.

The seeds of this calamity were planted almost with the deployment of the first special forces in the fall of 2001 and made almost inevitable with the Bonn Conference in early 2002, followed by the drafting and imposition of a style constitution. Westerner to a society that was tribal, poorly literate, and heavily dominated by a Pashtunwala culture that was not subject to a tightly organized central government. The TrumpDoha deal of February 2020 which promised a withdrawal of the United States (and the NATO coalition) within 14 months cemented this tragedy.

Why former officials of the last administration distance themselves from this flawed document is understandable and inexcusable. US evacuation efforts chose not to sign the deal and ordered chief negotiator Zalmay Khalilzad to do so, suggests instead that the country's top diplomat had fundamental concerns about the deal. But this agreement sealed Afghanistan's fate and provided the Taliban with the keys to the kingdom.

The interesting connection between Churchill and Dunkirk then and Biden and the withdrawal today is the compliance of Hitler and the Taliban, so far. On May 10, 1940, when the German offensive against France began, technically neither Britain nor France had prime ministers in place. Neville Chamberlain had resigned, and Churchill had not yet been invited by the king to form a government.

French Prime Minister Paul Reynard had also resigned. But he withdrew that resignation. Six weeks later, the German blitzkrieg had forced the remnants of the British and French armies to fall back on Dunkirk. The German generals urged Hitler to continue the attack on the 300,000 soldiers trapped on the beach. Hitler refused, believing the move would encourage or force Churchill to negotiate. This is not the case.

The siege of Kabul airport is also based on the permissiveness of the Taliban allowing the evacuation to take place without interruption. was then northwest of French Indochina, ending the Eight Years’ War and bringing down the Mendes-France government in Paris.

It is in the power of the Taliban to repeat this result. Or the Taliban may allow the evacuation to continue, which would seem a more rational choice if it is indeed Taliban 3.0.

So far, President Biden acts more like Donald Trump. Bidens' remarks to the nation, besides lacking Churchill's brilliant rhetoric, are unconvincing and defensive. We will not fight them on the beaches or give up the language.

But what Biden can do is use another historical case: the Berlin Airlift of 1948-49. By the end of World War II, Germany was divided, with the Allies occupying the west and the Soviet Union in the east. Berlin, well within East Germany, was also divided. In June 1948, Soviet Premier Joseph Stalin cut off access to West Berlin. .

President Truman’s response was to mount a massive airlift to supply the city, which lasted until September 1949. Stalin, seeing that he was losing, reopened access to the ground. The crisis has ended.

If Biden can turn this evacuation into an equivalent of the Berlin Airlift, he can reverse much of the damage. Whether he can accomplish this feat will determine whether he is a Donald Biden or a Joe Churchill.

Harlan Ullman, Ph.D, is distinguished United Press Internationals columnist Arnaud deBorchgrave. His latest book, due out this year, is The Fifth Horseman and the New MAD: The Tragic History of How Massive Attacks of Disruption Endangered, Infected, Engulfed and Disunited a 51% Nation and the Rest of the World.

