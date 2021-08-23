Donald Trump can’t control the monster he created





As Trump told the crowd that he would “recommend” them to get the Covid-19 vaccine, people started booing. To concern:

Absolutely unbelievable.

It’s Frankenstein’s monster coming to life in 2021. Trump has created an audience that even he can no longer control.

Consider how we got to this point on Saturday night.

Trump has spent his entire presidency telling his supporters everything and everyone was wrong except him. He literally said it in a 2018 speech.

“Stay with us,” he said at the time. “Don’t believe the bullshit you see from these people, the fake news.… What you see and what you read is not what is happening.”

The message was simple: doubt everything. From small facts to big – including the fact that the 2020 election was won by President Joe Biden fair and square.

The elites were always lying to you, always looking for money, fame or power off your back, according to Trump the only way to fight back was to reject whatever they told you to do or believe.

But see, the problem with the care and feeding of all these lies – the Big One and everything in between – is that unbelief takes on a life of its own. People have said that anything the government and the media say is a lie doesn’t have the ability – or the inclination – to make a difference. If the government and media were lying about the 2020 election (box: they didn’t), then what wouldn’t they be lying about?

It is this mentality that leads people to boo which vaccines are over 90% effective in preventing serious illness and death from a pandemic that has already killed more than 628,000 Americans. And to do so in a state that is fourth in the country for the total number of Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people, and fifth for deaths per 100,000 people, according to the New York Times.

The worst part is that Trump has no desire to try to control the creature he built. Look at exactly what he said about vaccines, before and after being booed:

“I totally believe in your freedoms, I believe so. But you have to do what you have to do, but I recommend, take the vaccines. I did. It’s good. Take the vaccines, but you have. .. [BOOING] … No, it’s okay. It’s OK. You have your freedoms. But it happened to me to take the vaccine. If that doesn’t work, you’ll be the first to know, OK. I’m gonna call Alabama and say, “Hey, you know what?” But it works. But you have your freedoms. You got to keep, you got to keep it up. We have to maintain that. “

So here’s what happens:

1. Trump says he recommends taking the vaccine

2. He gets booed

3. He says “you have your freedoms” while minimizing his personal choice to be vaccinated (“I took the vaccine.”)

4. He asks if the vaccine will work, then, again, says people “must maintain” their freedoms.

What this shows is that Trump doesn’t feel like trying to control the monster he built – whether he can or not. He wants to hear cheers and applause, not boos. So rather than telling his people a hard truth they need to hear – vaccination is the only way out of the hell of the past 18 months – he slows down his own decision to get vaccinated and makes sure let people know he’s on the side of their, uh, freedoms.

Saturday night was the logical end to what Trump worked to create. The monster that Trump built doesn’t listen to him all the time anymore. He grew beyond his ability to control it.

