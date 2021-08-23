PM Narendra Modi calls all-party meeting on Thursday





The government evacuated the Indians stranded in Afghanistan. New Delhi: The government called a multi-party meeting on Thursday to discuss the crisis in Afghanistan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the Foreign Ministry to brief political party leaders on developments in the war-torn country, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said. India is evacuating Indian citizens stranded in Afghanistan and has been allowed to operate two flights a day from Kabul. India has assured that it will also provide assistance to Hindus and Sikhs, as well as to friends in Afghanistan who need help. “In view of the developments in Afghanistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the MEA to brief political party leaders. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi will provide further details,” Jaishankar tweeted . In view of the developments in Afghanistan, PM arenarendramodi asked the MEA to brief political party leaders. Minister of Parliamentary Affairs @JoshiPralhad will give more details. Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) 23 Aug 2021 Union Minister Pralhad Joshi tweeted that the briefing will be held on August 26 at 11 a.m. Leaders of political parties would be informed by EAM @DrSJaishankar on the current situation in Afghanistan, August 26 at 11:00 am in the Main Commission Room, PHA, New Delhi. Invitations are sent by email. All interested parties are invited to attend. https://t.co/iBX9NRd0qq Pralhad Joshi (oshiJoshiPralhad) 23 Aug 2021 Yesterday, a C-17 plane carried 168 passengers, including 107 Indians. Among them were Anarkali Honaryar and Narender Singh Khalsa, two Afghan senators. Indians from Afghanistan also came on three other flights – operated by Air India, IndiGo and Vistara – which landed in Delhi from Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, and Doha in Qatar. On August 17, Prime Minister Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security and called on officials to ensure the safe evacuation of Indians stranded in Afghanistan. The Foreign Ministry said the government was determined to ensure their safe return, adding that the main challenge was the operational status of the Kabul airport. Last week, at least 20 people died in and around Kabul airport during evacuation efforts after the Taliban took control of the Afghan capital last week, Reuters news agency reported, quoting an anonymous NATO official. Crowds have multiplied at the airport since the Taliban takeover, hampering operations as the United States and other countries attempt to evacuate diplomats and civilians as well as scores of Afghans. At least seven people died in the crash. Several Afghans have fallen to death as they climbed on the wings of planes in their desperation to escape. The Taliban were present at the airport, shooting in the air and using batons to maintain order.

