It’s reasonable to think Donald Trump knew the Taliban would take power





BILLIONS are spent annually by the UK and US on observation sites, sophisticated listening posts, spy satellites, and more. It is inconceivable that the CIA and the British security services not warn the leaders of their country of the regrouping of the Taliban in the invasion of Afghanistan once the military strength of the coalition was low?

It is reasonable to believe that President Trump received this information. Trump had two choices: either flood Afghanistan with military personnel or strike a “deal” with the Taliban.

The first option would not have been well received by the American population. This prompted Trump to hold face-to-face meetings between US officials and the Taliban.

The Taliban have reportedly accepted some power-sharing, relaxed restrictions on women and girls with respect to work, education and roles in politics, as well as the promise that terrorists would not be allowed to train or operate from Afghanistan.

Those vague promises were enough for Trump to announce a departure date for all Easter 2021 coalition staff.

In the meantime, Joe Biden has become President of the United States. He agreed to adopt President Trump’s policy of leaving Afghanistan but, sadly, just to put his seal on a deal Trump struck, extended the departure date by six months – signaling the Taliban that the new government had maybe doubts about the “deal”.

The Taliban therefore chose to invade quickly when the coalition forces were at their lowest and before any modification of the “deal”.

The question arises: Did Boris Johnson’s government know all of this but failed to understand the implications and therefore did nothing? Is the disaster unfolding in Afghanistan another illustration of a dysfunctional government in Westminster that, when told to jump through the United States, asks how high?

We must not forget that successive Conservative governments had already denied access to the UK to many Afghans who had risked their lives for 20 years helping British soldiers and diplomats.

Mike Underwood Linlithgow

So what is the most damaging politically? Being on vacation when the Taliban ‘unexpectedly’ and quickly took over Afghanistan, or acting as the responsible authority working tirelessly from behind your desk in your UK government ministerial office (s), while the takeover ensued? It’s a rhetorical question, but three “relevant” permanent secretaries, a secretary of state and Mr A Johnson (PM) are said to be on vacation at the time.

There was also a BBC report in March 2014, titled “Is Afghanistan Really Unconquerable?” Which said: “The economy means that it is impossible to get Afghanistan to pay for its own Emir declared during his surrender to the British in 1839,” a land of stones and men only “.

“Any occupying army here will bleed money and blood for little gain, and ultimately most will throw in the towel, as the British did in 1842, as the Russians did. in 1988 and as NATO will do later this year. ”

This last rapid final invasion of Afghanistan in August 2021 by the Taliban, although later than expected, was reportedly preceded by the evacuation by China of hundreds of Chinese businessmen returning from Afghanistan in July 2021. China indeed has a presence in Afghanistan, not unrelated to Afghanistan’s relatively unexploited reserves of oil, lithium and copper.

Given that there are reportedly Uighur fighters among the Afghan Taliban and Uighur-China relations are said to be at an all-time low, the early evacuation seems to have made some sense.

To state the obvious, although a little unresponsive, China has Uighur skin in the game, the Taliban need to take advantage of Afghanistan’s relatively untapped wealth, and China has the wherewithal to facilitate the both resource extraction, developing transport connectivity across Asia and the renovation of equipment left behind by NATO forces.

Some will likely object to an apparent omission above, as to the expected suffering envisaged for the children, women and men left behind in Afghanistan (in fact, I certainly hope so). Their predicted suffering should indeed not be underestimated, and not simply added to the plight of Iranian, Iraqi, Libyan and Syrian misery following the failure of previous Western interventions.

Scotland, as a future independent EU nation state, needs to help / lead the UK with the immediate refugee crisis right now, but carve a very different furrow in the future. If 85% of the Yes movement supports SNP leadership in the governance of Scotland, then May 4, 2022 should not be oversimplified for indyref2.

Stephen TingleGrand Glasgow

