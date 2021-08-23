Under Donald Trump, Were a Record Number of Americans Feeling Better?





Former President Donald Trump delivered a speech at a rally in Alabama on August 21, where he praised his own record in the White House and targeted his successor.

Requirement

As he addressed the Cullman crowd, Trump said a “record” number of Americans felt “better off” in 2020 while in office than in 2016, the year of. his electoral victory.

“Despite the pandemic, 56% – it was a record – of Americans, it was during the pandemic, thought they were better in 2020 than they were in 2016 when I took office”, did he declare.

“Think about it, 56% is a record – and we’ve had a pandemic.”

Facts

In October 2020, Gallup released a poll focused on “Americans’ Economic Attitudes and Elections.”

Respondents were asked: “Would you say that you and your family are better off now than four years ago, or are you worse off now?”

Between August 31, 2020 and September 13, 2020, this question was asked of 1,019 American adults.

Of the registered voters among them, 56% said they and their families were better off then than they were at the same time. Overall, 55 percent said they felt better.

An accompanying article said, “Today’s ‘best-off’ number is by far the highest Gallup has recorded among comparable points in the presidencies of previous incumbents.

Below was a chart titled “A Note from Americans on Their Lives During the Years of Presidential Re-election.”

In this, he highlighted the same four-year question asked at comparable times during the tenures of other White House presidents.

That figure was 45% when asked in December 2012, near the end of former President Barack Obama’s first term.

The highest percentage in the graph was 47 percent, which happened in October 2004 under George W. Bush.

The Gallup poll noted that Trump was still doing well on a number of economic issues towards the end of his presidency.

“Most of the recent assessments of the economy that Gallup is tracking are quite positive compared to what they were in the last month of the last presidential elections involving incumbents,” the accompanying article said.

He pointed to Trump’s approval of the economy at 54%, above his overall employment approval of 46%.

“Compared to the approval ratings of previous incumbents on the economy in the last pre-election poll, Trump is doing relatively well, but not on his overall rating,” he noted.

decision

True.

NEWSWEEK FACT CHECK

While Trump’s comments refer to a very particular comparative period, he is right to call it a record in this context.

In Gallup polls, a larger percentage of Americans said they were in a better position during Trump’s presidency than under previous presidents at comparable times.

Gallup noted that the wealthiest figure was “easily the highest Gallup has recorded among comparable points from previous outgoing presidencies.”

Former US President Donald Trump addresses his supporters at a “Save America” ​​rally at York Family Farms on August 21, 2021 in Cullman, Alabama. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/fact-check-donald-trump-better-off-1621962 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos