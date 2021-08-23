Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Party Spokesman Admits ISI Leader Faiz Hameed Met Taliban





As Afghanistan continues to sink into chaos since the Taliban takeover, Pakistan’s involvement in the current situation in Kabul is intensifying every day. Recently, photos of Pakistan’s Director General of Interservice Intelligence (ISI) Faiz Hameed with Taliban leaders offering prayers have gone viral on social media. The viral images also included the co-founder of the Taliban, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and Sheikh Abdul Hakim.

Today, spokeswoman for Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Aliya Hamza Malik confirmed that ISI chief Faiz Hameed has met with Taliban leaders . During the debate on Republic TV, Aliya Hamza Malik said the ISI director general had met with the Taliban leadership, however, she called the images broadcast “old.” Malik said the photo was taken in Doha when Pakistan was facilitating the peace talks.

Notably, the Northern Alliance which is fighting the Taliban on Monday revealed an identity card found by them, allegedly that of a Pakistani, in the middle of the clash with the insurgent group. This was further evidence, adding to the pile of evidence of Pakistan’s support for the Taliban.

Pakistan openly supports the Taliban

The Pakistani government is in favor of the hostile Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, despite the fact that the Pakistani wing of the Taliban, namely Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) killed more than 130 Pakistani children in the blast of ‘a bomb in a school in Peshawar. Additionally, in the past, the Taliban have refused to recognize the Durand Line between Afghanistan and Pakistan, which Islamabad regards as the official border between the two countries.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said the Taliban had broken “the chains of slavery” by comparing them to liberators. later. Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that former Afghan President Ashraf Ghanis’ propaganda against the Taliban is false, saying the group enjoys a general amnesty across the war-torn country. Pakistan-based terrorist groups such as Lashkar-e -Taiba (LeT) and Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) helped the Taliban capture Kabul, according to Republic sources. Motormouth Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said families of Taliban militants lived in Pakistan In 2015, former Pakistani President Parvez Musharraf said his intelligence cultivated the Taliban (Image credits: @ MajorPoonia-Twitter / AP)

