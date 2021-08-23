Boris Johnson used public funds in Hartlepool campaign, suggests comeback

The Conservative Party’s expense report says it spent 0 on transportation for the Hartlepool by-election.

But Boris Johnson has traveled to the region for an official visit and to campaign.

The ministerial code stipulates that travel costs for official and political visits are to be shared between the government and the party.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson used taxpayer funds to campaign in Hartlepool’s by-election, breaking the Ministerial Code, a copy of the Conservative Party’s spending report suggests.

The expense report, obtained by Insider, outlined the costs of the campaign, which the Conservatives won.

On April 1, five days after the start of the regulated by-election period in which expenses for a candidate must be declared, Johnson flew by private jet from London Stansted to Teesside International Airport , near Middlesbrough.

Johnson traveled by motorcade from the airport to Middlesbrough, where he conducted official government business promoting a minimum wage increase at the B&Q DIY store.

He was then driven to Hartlepool, where he met Conservative candidate Jill Mortimer for a visit to local company Hart Biologicals, supporting his campaign in the constituency. The couple then visited a nearby housing estate to knock on the door, distribute leaflets and speak to residents, the Hartlepool Mail Reported.

That afternoon Johnson returned from Teesside International Airport to Stansted.

‘Transport: Nile’

None of Johnson’s plane or car travel expenses appear to be included in the expense report, indicating that the candidate did not spend anything on transportation.





Summary of Conservative Party spending in the Hartlepool by-election.

Conservative party







Orientations of the Election Commission says the transportation costs should include the cost of transportation of “party members, including staff members […] around the electoral area, or to and from the electoral area […] where they campaign on behalf of the candidate.

Parties can spend up to 100,000 on byelections. The Conservatives say they spent a total of 86,991.77.

The Ministerial Code said ministers “must not use government resources for Party political purposes.” He also states that “when a visit is a mixture of political and official commitments, it is important that the department and the Party each bear an appropriate proportion of the actual cost.”

The expense report, signed by Mortimer and his electoral agent, Diane Clarke OBE, suggests that the party paid none of the expenses for Johnson’s trip to Hartlepool on April 1.

The expense report also shows that all campaign expenses were managed by Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ).

None of the expenses listed in a separate document provided by CCHQ to Clarke are mentioned as being related to the cost of transportation or part of the travel expenses:





An invoice produced by Conservative Campaign Headquarters showing a breakdown of expenses.

The conservative Party







Contrary to statements made by other parties, the Conservatives do not provide invoices from suppliers, but only one invoice for purchases made centrally by the CCHQ.

A spokesperson for the Conservative Party told Insider: “The tours and associated costs […] have all been declared in accordance with the rules and appear on the declaration under “Staff costs”. “

“All the election expenses of the candidates were included in the report drawn up in accordance with the law on the representation of the people by the candidate’s agent,” they added.

The Conservative Party did not respond to Insider’s requests for evidence that the 24,154.02 personnel costs included transportation, in addition to the cost of paying party staff to work on the six-week campaign.

The party also did not respond to a request to see an invoice showing reimbursement of transportation costs to the Cabinet Office. The Cabinet Office did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for invoices showing the reimbursement of transportation costs by the Conservative Party.

For comparison, the Labor Party’s return to its Hartlepool campaign shows that it spent 32,665.11 on personnel costs, plus an additional 8,929.50 on transport.

This amount is closer to the Conservative Party’s personnel costs in two other by-elections held this year: in Chesham and Amersham, the Conservatives spent 32,246.42 on personnel costs, while in Batley and Spen, they spent spent 33,773.34.

Johnson did not fly to campaign in Chesham and Amersham or Batley and Spen, according to the flight data.

Further visits were made by Johnson to Hartlepool on April 23 and May 3, and Home Secretary Priti Patel on April 29. Johnson and Patel campaigned with and for Mortimer on all of these occasions.

Labor calls for investigation

The Labor Party calls for an investigation into a breach of the ministerial code by Johnson.

MP Angela Rayner, Deputy Leader of the Labor Party, told Insider: “Once again the Prime Minister is behaving as if the rules don’t apply to him. Taxpayers’ money should not be misused used to fund Conservative Party election campaigns.

“The prime minister clearly broke the ministerial code, and this time he can’t play the ignorant and pretend he didn’t know what was going on.

“The contempt with which the Prime Minister treats the laws governing election expenses and the rules supposed to uphold the standards of our public life shows that he is only interested in himself and not in the interests of the British people . “

Rayner wrote to Lord Geidt, independent adviser to the Prime Minister on ministerial standards, and to Cabinet Secretary Simon Case, the UK’s top civil servant, demanding to know whether public funds were used for the parties’ political campaign by the Prime Minister.

In his letter, seen by Insider, Rayner says Johnson cannot claim he was unaware of the expenses.

“Given that the Prime Minister clearly climbed the steps of his taxpayer-funded plane and strolled through Hartlepool speaking to voters on a party political visit during a partial election campaign, this excuse cannot clearly not to be used on this occasion, “says the letter.

“I hope that during your investigation you will also report any evidence of illegal and criminal behavior in violation of the Representation of the People Act with regard to non-declaration of election expenses and in-kind donations, false reports and other wrongdoing. “

A Downing Street spokesperson told Insider: “The Prime Minister visited Teesside on official government business, meeting with workers to coincide with a rise in the national living wage. This was followed by a short political visit, as permitted by the ministerial code.

“All relevant costs have been properly accounted for and correctly proportioned. At all times, government rules and electoral requirements were followed regarding ministerial visits. “

Downing Street highlighted Article 10.16 of the Ministerial Code, which states that the Prime Minister “may use his official cars for all road trips, including those for private or Party purposes”.

Do you have any advice? If you have any information on by-election expenses, please email the author at [email protected] We can keep the sources anonymous.