



PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb. Photo: File.PMDA will not hide government incompetence, ineligibility and corruption, says Aurangzeb.PML-N rejects EVM and PMDA as “unconstitutional”. Aurangzeb says that ‘Imran Khan Mafia Private Limited Company’ wants to commit bribery but no one is exposing it.

ISLAMABAD: PML-N spokeswoman Marriyum Aurangzeb called electoral reforms introduced by Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) proposal as “black laws”.

“This incompetent government is now preparing to pass the black PMDA law but even then it will not be able to cover up its incompetence, ineligibility and corruption,” Aurangzeb said.

A statement released by the PML-N spokesperson said the development of electronic voting machines (EVMs) is aimed at rigging elections, while the proposed authority “is a way to cover up this deception.”

Aurangzeb said the party rejects the EVM and PMDA because they are both “unconstitutional”.

She further stated that the PML-N will not let anyone deprive the people of their right to vote or their freedom of speech.

Referring to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Aurangzeb said that whoever cites the examples of the West has turned out to be “the worst dictator” in terms of constitutional rights and civil liberties.

Imran Khan Mafia Private Limited Company wants the corruption to continue to happen under their patronage and no one to expose it. They want to ruin the economy by robbing citizens in the name of sugar flour and other public services and no one is raising questions or speaking out against them, Aurangzeb said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/366636-marriyum-aurangzeb-terms-pm-imran-khans-election-reforms-proposed-pmda-black-law The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

