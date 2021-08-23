Kabul evacuees thank Indian government PM Modi as they land in Hindon





The group included Afghan lawmakers Anarkali Honaryar and Narender Singh Khalsa and their families.



A sense of relief and gratitude was palpable among the evacuees from Afghanistan as they landed at Ghaziabads Hindon air base on Sunday morning, after days of uncertainty after Kabul fell to the Taliban. A total of 168 people, including 107 Indians and 23 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus, were transported from Kabul to Hindon Air Base in an Indian Air Force (IAF) C-17 heavy military transport aircraft. The group included Afghan lawmakers Anarkali Honaryar and Narender Singh Khalsa and their families, people familiar with the evacuation mission said. Calling India his second home, Khalsa recounted his horror story that unfolded as their vehicle was separated from a convoy of people taken to Kabul airport for rescue. The flight carrying 168 people, including 107 Indian nationals and 61 others, landed at Hindon Air Base near New Delhi. | Photo credit: AP They [Taliban] separated us from the others on our way to Kabul airport yesterday [Saturday] because we are Afghan nationals. We ran away from there because young children were with us, he told reporters in Hindon. The lawmaker, a resident of Kabul, expressed hope that he would manage to return to his country after reconstruction. India is our second home. We have lived there for generations. We pray to God that Afghanistan will be rebuilt and that we can return to take care of our gurdwaras and temples and serve the people, Khalsa added. Explaining the situation on the ground in Afghanistan and its new leadership, Mr. Khalsa said: The Taliban are not a group. There are 10-12 sections. It is difficult to find out who is a talibé and who is not. Honaryar, Member of the Upper House of the Afghan Parliament, said in a video message that I thank the Indian government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Foreign Ministry and the Indian Air Force for removing us from Kabul. and saving my life. All evacuees arriving at Hindon and the national capital’s IGI Airport underwent RT-PCR testing, officials said. Alladad Qureshi, an Afghan national whose wife is from Kashmir, expressed a sense of relief as he interacted with the media in Hindon. I have two daughters. We thank the Indian government, Modiji, the MEA and the Air Force for saving us, he said. Manik Mandal, a young jeweler who had gone to Afghanistan six months ago in search of a livelihood, smiled, saying: We ran into a lot of problems in Kabul, but our government saved us. India on Sunday brought back nearly 400 people, including 329 of its nationals, on three different flights as part of its efforts to evacuate its citizens from Kabul amid the deterioration of the situation in the city after its takeover by the Taliban. Another group of 87 Indians and two Nepalese nationals were brought back by a special Air India flight from Dushanbe, a day after being evacuated to the capital of Tajikistan in an IAF plane, officials said. Separately, 135 Indians evacuated from Kabul to Doha in recent days by US and NATO planes were brought back to Delhi on a special flight, they said.

