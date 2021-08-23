I am a citizen without a country: Mark Sanford turns against Trump and his party | Republicans





Mark Sanford is not the first Republican to turn on former US President Donald Trump and pay the political price. But he’s unique in publishing a memoir that ties his decision to lessons learned from an extramarital affair and his attempt to cover it up.

Sanford was governor of South Carolina when, in 2009, he flew to Argentina to be with a woman who was not his wife but told his staff he was hiking the Appalachian Trail. The lie was quickly exposed, made headlines, and ended her 20-year marriage.

The story is told in detail in Sanford’s book Two Roads Diverged, published August 24, which shows how the personal and political journey of Christian conservatives led him to follow his conscience and take a stand against the moral surrender of his beloved Republican party facing Trump.

I just thought, if you want to have a conversation about trust and where the party goes from here, I had to be frank and say, hey, I’m not trying to hide something, explains the man from. 61 years old by phone from his home in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. We all have stuff, but here’s my stuff. Here is how it went. Here is what happened. But here’s why it gave me a keen appreciation for the truth.

It was in December 2008, writes Sanford, that his wife Jenny discovered a file of correspondence between him and Mara Beln Chapur, an Argentine journalist he had met seven years earlier. This led to marriage counseling and, in May 2009, to Jenny’s request for a trial separation. A month later, Sanford writes, I chose a path that has caused us all untold pain.

On June 18, he flew to Buenos Aires for what he admits to be the strangest of plans to find a solution. He felt that if he could get a taste of the Belns country club lifestyle in Buenos Aires, which was at odds with his, then he would fall in love and take my life back.

To paraphrase TV host Jay Leno, what was he thinking? I fell in love, Sanford said with disarming honesty. Deeply in love. I don’t know if we make all the most rational decisions when we’re head over heels in love.

Leaving his office for the weekend, Sanford told a staff member that if Jenny called, they should say he was hiking the Appalachian Trail. But a few hours later, a political opponent demanded to know where he was.

Speculation about the governor’s mysterious disappearance has intensified. Finally, at 10:05 p.m. Monday, a member of his staff released a statement that Sanford says will haunt him to his grave: Governor Sanford walks the Appalachian Trail.

Governor Sanford was actually on the Pampas, Argentina’s vast open grasslands, along with Beln. When his office called him later that night, he knew the game was over.

You know your world is over, you just don’t know what it will look like, he recalls. You go to your run, you just don’t know its shape. It is heartbreaking loneliness and a feeling of hopelessness. How did I get here? What do I do? What can I do? Nothing. Go back and reap the consequences of where you are.

Republican presidential candidate Mark Sanford, former governor of South Carolina, during his campaign hiatus in October 2019 in Oakland, Pennsylvania. Photograph: Steph Chambers / AP

Sanford returned home and gave a rambling press conference, apologizing and confessing: I have been unfaithful to my wife with a very dear friend from Argentina. His lie about the Appalachian Trail became a hit line on late-night TV shows. He faced resignation calls and five different inquiries; articles of impeachment were eventually dropped, but it was censored.

Jenny filed for divorce; the most difficult conversation of all was with their four sons. Sanford and Beln got engaged only to break up two years later. The entire episode caused him to reassess his life and values ​​and seek redemption.

It completely changed my view of judgment, Sanford reflected. Previously in my life you would read the newspaper and think to yourself, idiot, moron, what was he thinking or what was she thinking? Now it’s like, there, but for the grace of God I’m going.

Regardless, Sanford ended his term in 2011, was replaced by Nikki Haley and returned to politics two years later, winning a House of Representatives seat vacated by Tim Scott, who had moved to the Senate. He was re-elected twice but in 2018, he writes, his second chance came to an abrupt end.

The reason: Trump.

In a cosmic sense, it’s like, God, is that just a cruel joke? I went through a rather humble journey after 2009 where, needless to say, within the GOP there were people who strongly believed that I had let them down, which I had.

And then fast forward and comes a guy who personifies all of the opposite things that I thought God and Circumstance and other people were trying to teach me after 9 am. And this guy is running for president? And then he gets the nomination and then he becomes president.

Sanford could never be described as a liberal hero. He was an outright conservative and fiscal hawk. The Confederate Flag flew around the grounds of South Carolina State House when he was governor and it still opposes the removal of Confederate statues (the notion of cleaning up history strikes me as a huge mistake) .

Despite this, he watched in horror as Trump took over the Republican Party in 2016 and politician after politician sacrificed their principles and bowed to this tyrant who gave the impression of strength. At the end of the day, it’s about what politics always is, which is power.

Can he remember what he found so wrong? Everything, he said simply. It was the lack of humility, the lack of adherence to conservative ideals that seemed important to me, the lack of a Socratic approach, at least a belief in the ideas themselves, whether left or right, the lack of belief in the institutions that our founding fathers set up. The idea that the media could be an enemy of the state.

Mark Sanford, left, delivers his victory speech after reclaiming his former congressional seat in the state’s First District on May 7, 2013, in Mt Pleasant, South Carolina. Photograph: Rainier Ehrhardt / AP

It was all so contrary to the idea of ​​a pluralistic society and an institution of checks and balances. It’s like this guy would make a great dictator, but that’s not the purpose of the American system.

He adds: Notice, I was not alone then. The Freedom Caucus, of which I was a part, basically fought him at first in what they said, but then they all rocked, except people like Justin Amash for whom I have great respect. .

Amash has now left the house. Bob Corker and Jeff Flake left the Senate. Liz Cheney lost her post as House leadership. What they have in common is that they are NeverTrumpers in the Republican Party, heretics against the mainstream religion. Sanford suffered the same fate.

He became more and more lonely quickly, he says. I remember having a pretty heated conversation with one of my major donors and his point was the guy is far from perfect but he’s a Republican president and there’s only one quarterback and that is your role to support the quarterback. My point was, no, it’s my role to support the ideas and ideals that the party has stood for, which the quarterback is actually supposed to support as well.

Three years ago, Sanford was defeated in a Republican primary election by a candidate backed by Trump (the president tweeted: he’s better in Argentina). It’s the kind of result that terrorizes, as he puts it, other Republicans in Congress and helps them stay in line. But he doesn’t regret anything.

It was a great spiritual evening. The four sons were with me and after we went to this place called Cook Out, a cheap burger restaurant. We stayed there until three in the morning talking about life, politics and their investment: that’s all they had known, all they had grown up with.

To a boy or a young man now, they all said, daddy, if you were to go out, this is absolutely the way out.

So who did Sanford vote for in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections? He prefers to keep his answers confidential, except to note that it is easy to guess who he did not vote for. Trump’s four-year presidency lived up to his expectations, culminating in the otherworldly insurgency on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, and proved to be such a dump for suburban women that he fears they will be lost to the Republican Party for a generation.

Seven months later, is he seeing any signs that Trump’s grip is loosening, that the fever may fall? He cites the example of his friend, compatriot from South Carolina Lindsey Graham, a senator who first spoke out against Trump but is now his regular golf friend. We started out together in Congress and it’s a very different school on that stuff and fits where it has to fit to hold power.

But I would use him like a canary in the coal mine and the degree to which he has doubled, tripled, and quadrupled on Trump says it all. Whether you like him or not, he has a good political flair for his base. He knows South Carolina well and his reading of tea leaves is not to be overlooked.

Sanford hopes to marry again one day. I don’t want to face life alone and, after an aborted presidential primary campaign against Trump in 2019, think another political comeback is unlikely, although if there was ever a guy who would never say never, it would be me. For now, like other anti-Trump Republicans, he finds himself wandering the desert.

I am a citizen without a country. I am a shameless conservative in the Jeffersonian sense and right now if you believe in these ideals you certainly don’t find them in the Republican Party and he has even gotten lost in the movement itself lately because there is no movement.

