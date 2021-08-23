Boris Johnson: the “serious” PM on the bridge between Scotland and Northern Ireland





BORIS Johnson is “serious” about building a tunnel or bridge connecting Scotland and Northern Ireland, his former aide has said.

Guto Harri, who was Johnson’s communications director for four years when he was mayor of London, said it was part of the Prime Minister’s plan to “keep the Union”.

The comments were made by Harri during an interview for Boris’s Tunnel Vision – a documentary co-produced by BBC Radio Ulster and Radio Scotland. Dominic Cummings once described the plans as “the world’s dumbest tunnel to Ireland”. READ MORE: Police decision on Nicola Sturgeon’s electric scooter ride sparks Conservative rage If the project continues it could cost £ 33bn, according to former Transport Secretary Michael Matheson, who also predicted this would not happen during the prime minister’s lifetime. And now Harri has said Johnson has “serious intent” and the idea shouldn’t be dismissed entirely. He said: “He wants to keep the Union and he wants to persuade the rest of the world that we are still big players and can build big things – and what would be bigger than a tunnel under the Irish Sea, connecting Scotland and Northern Ireland? ” With only 12 miles between Scotland and Ireland at the nearest point, a proposed plan for the bridge would place the structure between Portpatrick in Wigtownshire, Scotland, and Larne in County Antrim, in North Ireland. However, in the body of water under consideration, thousands of tonnes of WWII ammunition are dumped into the Beaufort Dyke, a deep trench that flows in the middle of the Irish Sea. It also contains radioactive waste. Johnson’s former aide said he had “serious intentions” to bridge Scotland and NI Despite this, Johnson asked Sir Peter Hendy, Chairman of Network Rail, to include the idea of ​​a fixed link in the Irish Sea in his major review of the UK’s road, rail and air infrastructure. It is understood that the review is expected to be published in the coming weeks. We previously explained how Scottish architect professor Alan Dunlop published designs for the proposed multi-million pound bridge, based on the Oresund Bridge which connects Sweden and Denmark. Dunlop maps show a long road link from the north coast of Ireland to Campeltown in Argyll. It wasn’t the only bizarre idea from Johnson that Harri discussed in the documentary, as he explained how Johnson reacted to a proposal to build a third London airport in the Thames Estuary. READ MORE: Scottish independence: SNP activists urge party to set date for indyref2 Harri said: “I remember calling a Tory MP in the House of Commons and singing Dolly Parton’s ‘Islands in the Stream, that’s what we are’ to him. “He pretended it was a joke, but he was very serious.” Harri said that ultimately a lack of funding and authority forced Johnson to abandon his floating airport project. Earlier this year, Social Democratic and Labor Party (SDLP) leader Colum Eastwood challenged Johnson over the PMQ bridge proposals. Eastwood called the bridge a “fantasy” and criticized the plans as “the country’s road and rail networks have been completely decimated by decades of underinvestment.” And, an expert previously described the bridge as “about as feasible as building a bridge to the moon.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenational.scot/news/19531387.boris-johnson-pm-serious-scotland-northern-ireland-bridge/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos