Hillbilly Elegy author JD Vance on the verge of making Trumpism acceptable?





Author JD Vance is in many ways the opposite of Donald Trump. Vance grew up poor in western Ohio and served as a navy in Iraq. Trump was a wealthy New York kid who repeatedly dodged the draft.

Today, both men are Christians, but Trump is still a big show off; Vance is pious and discreet.

Trump does not write his books, it is well known. Vance is the author of Hillbilly Elegy (below), a deeply moving memoir about his difficult childhood as the Scottish-Irish son of a junkie single mother.

Yet Vance is often presented today as the man who could eventually take over the political movement launched by Trump in 2015. He is very ambitious and is entering politics with his eye on the next Senate race in Ohio and he enjoys wide-ranging support.

He went to Mar-a-Lago to discuss his future with right-wing God King Donald Trump himself. And Silicon Valley billionaire Peter Thiel gave $ 10 million to Protect Ohio Values, the political action committee backing Vances’ candidacy. The Mercer family, who so strongly supported the Trump campaign in 2015, also donated.

With such financial strength behind him, Vance could go a long way. He is increasingly seen as the leader of a more thoughtful and mature Trumpism, a conservatism that speaks to working-class Americans without always being outrageous and shocking.

The reason people are excited about Vance is because Hillbilly Elegy has become a must-read for smart and influential conservatives. It’s a key point of reference for any blustery think-tank on the white underclass of the Americas and the social causes of the Trump phenomenon. It was also made into a Netflix movie, directed by Ron Howard and starring Amy Adams, so you don’t even have to read it to appreciate its post. Cynics call it poverty porn.

Vance lived the values ​​voters really care about

Vance, who himself is pretty busy these days thanks to his venture capital work, is indeed something of an elite fetish. Certainly, this could be an obstacle for him to become the future leader of Trumpism. While Trump is popular among working class people who love the fact that he’s rich and don’t care, Vance appeals to wealthy Americans who want to understand the working class better. It is a limited pool. Nor does Vance have Trump’s core silliness, his meme-army appeal. He’s started to be more provocative on Twitter, as he tries to make himself more famous, but his forays into online trolling seem a bit calculated and not spontaneous. He might be a bit po-faced in this age of hyper-irony. He has criticized Trump’s rhetoric in the past and that makes him suspicious at best for many Republican voters, heretical at worst.

However, there is no doubt that Trumpism must mature if it is to build lasting Republican majorities in the future. A political movement that thrives on conspiracy theories and cultural warmongering that always revolves around one man outbursts will always struggle to establish itself as a force for nation change. Trump won in 2016 and came very close in 2020, but it’s always been hard to say how much his success was driven by his savage thirst for publicity and how much by the popular revolt he inspired against. how America works. If Vance can turn the movement into an effective expression of it, he could prove to be a brilliant Republican leader.

Donald Trump in New York, May 18, 2021

