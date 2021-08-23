Herschel Walker registers in Georgia; candidate for the Senate next?





ATLANTA (AP) – Former great footballer Herschel Walker has registered to vote in Georgia, a possible prelude to his candidacy for the United States Senate in 2022.

Electronic voter registration records show Walker checked in last Tuesday at an Atlanta home owned by his wife, Julie Blanchard.

Former President Donald Trump has urged Walker to run for the Senate as a Republican against Democrat Raphael Warnock next year. Walker admitted he was considering a run, but declined to discuss his plans.

Walker, 59, won a Heisman Trophy as a University of Georgia athlete in 1982, followed by a long professional career. He lived in Texas, but registering to vote means that he legally certifies that he now lives in Georgia.

Warnock won a second round of the special election for the Senate seat in January, giving Democrats control of the Senate, but he is due to run again in 2022.

Georgia Republicans already running for the Senate seat include state agriculture commissioner Gary Black, former banking executive and naval veteran Latham Saddler, and entrepreneur Kelvin King. Trump’s support will be essential in a Republican primary, but could be a handicap in a general election in a very divided Georgia.

In June, Walker tweeted a video that fueled speculation he would be broadcasting. Entitled “Georgia on Mind”, the recording shows him running the engine of a car with a Georgian license plate. “I’m getting ready,” he said. “And we can run with the big dogs.”

The Associated Press reported that Walker’s ex-wife and sister reported that he threatened his ex-wife’s life, that Walker exaggerated claims about the success of the private sector and that he was fighting often with associates.

State election officials opened an investigation into Blanchard’s residence after the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that records show she voted in Georgia despite living in Texas. A case sheet obtained by the PA shows that the secretary of state’s office opened the investigation into Blanchard on August 10. Walker is among those Trump supporters who keep repeating the president’s false claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him by fraud. Nationwide election officials found no widespread fraud.

