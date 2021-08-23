Afghan woman sends Rakhi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi

A 25-year-old government worker from Daykundi, one of Afghanistan’s forty-four provinces, has been hiding for seven days with her friend in Kabul.

As Taliban militants search for people who worked for the Afghan government, she fears for her life.

She spoke to Outlook and sent an audio message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which she said she sent Modi an E-Rakhi and pleaded to help all Afghan women whose lives and dignity are in danger.

Below is the transcription of his audio message –

“Dear Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji

I want to greet you on Rakhi. It is a holiday celebrated in India. The sisters tie Rakhi to their brother’s wrists and the brothers promise to save them when needed.

On behalf of all the women in Afghanistan, I send you an E-Rakhi. I am hiding in Kabul. I am a civil servant and I know my fate.

If I fall into the hands of Taliban militants, they will outrage my modesty and kill me. That’s what they do with the women here in Kabul. Especially those who are in government departments.

I beg with joined hands to provide us with a visa to come to India. Please save our dignity and our lives. Many women are ready to commit suicide before falling into the hands of Taliban militants.

We are more vulnerable than men. Please provide visas to all women whose life is in danger. We promise to come back to your country once the situation improves.

We will remain obligated until we are alive. You are a great leader. Please hear the cry of a sister who will meet a cruel end if you don’t help her.

Please sir, please sir… I am desperately awaiting your answer… ”

When the Taliban were about to capture Daykundi, she, along with 18 people including her 18-year-old sister, fled to Bamyan in a vehicle that could not accommodate more than 8 people.

They reached Bamyan at night and slept in the vehicle or by the side of the road. After a few hours of rest, they learned that the Taliban were heading towards Bamyan so they all left for Kabul.

“When I arrived in Kabul hoping that the city would be safe from the Taliban, I was shocked to learn that they had reached the outskirts of the city the day after we arrived here,” he said. she declared to Outlook during a WhatsApp call.

She added: “I am an office assistant in one of the government ministries in Daykundi. Activists arrest and kill government workers. They are very cruel to women. I saw on a foreign news channel here that a 16-year-old girl was raped and murdered by Taliban militants.

She said all kinds of news were coming in about atrocities against women and that it was very sacred.

She said she was hiding in a basement. There are a few women in the house, and except for her and her daughter, all of them are residents of Kabul.

“At the moment, militants are particularly looking for military personnel, police and government employees. They didn’t say anything to the other women in the house. What if they ask me for my identity? That’s why most of the time I stay underground, ”she said.

They’ve already searched her house twice, but she might be hiding from them.

According to her, the women do not go out to buy anything and eat only boiled rice for almost a week. She doesn’t have any money either.

“I am sending an audio message to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji through you on Rakhi. I want to beg him to save our lives. If the Prime Minister gives us refuge in India until the end of the crisis, we will be greatly obliged. We will come back to our country after that, ”she said.