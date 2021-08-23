Pakistan bans TikTokers entry of women to park as solution to prevent mass indecent assault





In a resolution to end crime against women, the Pakistan Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) in Punjab on Sunday banned female TikTokers from entering Lahores Grand Iqbal Park in Minar-e- Pakistan. The move came after the horrific incident in which a woman filming a TikTok video was assaulted by a group of 400 men. Apparently the appalling event was underway in the presence of the victims six other friends who had accompanied her to the park. The woman was brutally groped and assaulted.

Pakistani authorities, however, held the woman responsible for the crime inflicted by the alleged group of assailants on Sunday. The victim had made a formal complaint to law enforcement authorities at Lorry Adda Police Station and alleged that her outfit was torn to pieces by the crowd. In the footage, which sparked fury and angst around the world, Pakistani men were seen descending on the unsuspecting young woman as she was doing a reel. An FIR has been registered under Articles 354 A, 382, ​​147 and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to Pakistans ARY News, the decision of PLHIV was taken on Sunday by senior officials in Lahore. According to reports, all TikTokers will need to obtain permission from the relevant PHA for entry into the parks, the statement released by the PHA on August 22 said. In the incident, Lahore police arrested 130 people, 40 of whom were identified after the video began circulating on social media. Pakistani cops have released 70 perpetrators, claiming Prime Minister Imran Khan would be informed of the sexual assault on the TikToker woman.

The crowd pulled me around so much that my clothes were torn. I was thrown into the air. They brutally assaulted me, the woman said in her statement to the police. In addition, she complained that her cell phone, money and earrings had been ripped off.

Pakistani Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, in his response to the incident, said arrests were underway. The prime minister also took note, he told reporters, without detailing the measures the government could take against the mob that attacks. However, the enraged women on Pakistani Twitter have demanded urgent police action against all the men involved. Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the bloody incident should shame all Pakistanis and speaks of a rottenness in our society. The incident was condemned by actress Mahira Khan and singer Farhan Saeed, among others.

Damn, I’m sorry .. I keep forgetting – it was her fault !! Poor 400 men … they couldn’t help it. And then they stay that – a social media trend. No justice, no nothing !! Pak actress Mahira Khan wrote on Twitter.

Disgusted, furious, heartbroken, ashamed! Shame to be a man today, shame that the men of this country continue to do these horrible acts every day, shame that the law of my country does not hang these predators so that it does not happen again #MinarePakistan

Farhan Saeed (@farhan_saeed) August 17, 2021

Pakistani leaders use words to refer to countries like “Islamic Republic of Pakistan” “Riasat-e-Madina”, so the Pak government must punish all # 400 men who assaulted a defenseless woman in #MinarePakistan in accordance with the sharia.

This is the only way to prevent such heinous crimes. No one should be spared.

Shaikh Mohd Asad (@imAsadShaikh) August 18, 2021 Pak PM Says Women Wearing “Little Clothing Affects Men”

In his earlier remarks on the rise of violence against women in Pakistan, Imran Khan said in an interview: “If a woman wears very little clothing, it will have an impact on men, unless they are. robots. It’s just common sense. His statement drew criticism from all quarters as Prime Minister Pak added that it is cultural imperialism that causes sexual assaults against women. Anything that is acceptable in our culture must be accepted everywhere else. This is not the case.

A legal adviser to the International Commission of Jurists in Pakistan, Reema Omer, mocked Khan for his position of blaming the victims. “It is disappointing and frankly disgusting to see Prime Minister Imran Khan repeat his blame to victims for the reasons for sexual violence in Pakistan. Men are not robots,” he tweeted. If they see women in light clothes, they will be tempted and some will resort to rape, he wrote.

(Image credit: AP)

