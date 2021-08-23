US Capitol Police Clear Officer in Fatal Shooting in January 6 Riot | Voice of America





WASHINGTON – An internal United States Capitol Police investigation exonerated one of its officers of the shooting death of a woman inside the United States Capitol on January 6 as she and Hundreds of supporters of then-President Donald Trump were trying to block lawmakers from certifying Democrat Joe Biden defeated Trump in the election last November.

Federal authorities last April said they would not continue criminal proceedings against the officer, who has never been publicly identified, in the shooting of Ashli ​​Babbitt, 35, a decorated veteran of the ‘Air Force, which in recent years had become a staunch supporter of Trump.

On Monday, the police agency responsible for security at the Capitol said it also, in an internal administrative investigation, cleared the officer of wrongdoing.

The officer shot Babbitt moments after other nearby rioters smashed a glass door steps from the House of Representatives as lawmakers rushed to safety when they realized the rioters had violated building security while in the early stages of certifying Bidens’ victory.

FILE – Capitol police in riot gear push back protesters at the U.S. Capitol, January 6, 2021, in Washington.

In a statement, Capitol Police said its professional accountability office determined that the officers’ conduct was legal and in line with department policy, which says an officer can only use lethal force when Reasonably believes that the action is in defense of human life, including the life of officers or in defense of any person in immediate danger of serious bodily harm.

The police agency said that in the January 6 chaos, the officer in this case potentially saved (lawmakers) and staff from serious injury and possible death from a large crowd of rioters who broke in. by force into the United States Capitol and into the House chamber where lawmakers and staff were a few steps away.

The examination indicated that the officers had barricaded the hall outside the chamber of the Chamber with furniture before a rioter smashed the glass door. If the doors were broken, the rioters would have immediate access to the rooms of the House. The officers’ actions were in accordance with officer training and the policies and procedures of the United States Capitol Police.

The agency said: The officer in this case, who is not identified for the safety of the officers, will not be subject to internal disciplinary action.

The police statement says the officer and his family have faced numerous credible and specific threats for actions that have been taken as part of the work of all of our officers: defending Congress, (lawmakers), the personnel and the democratic process.

To some Trump supporters trying to downplay the significance and violence of the January 6 riot, Babbitt has become something of a posthumous heroine. In recent years, she had posted numerous social media posts expressing support for Trump and the QAnon conspiracy theory movement.

A conservative Republican lawmaker, Representative Paul Gosar, called Babbitt’s death execution and accused the officer who shot him of “waiting” to do so.

Authorities believe that around 800 Trump supporters entered the Capitol on January 6, some of them storming law enforcement, smashing windows, ransacking Congressional offices and fighting with it. the police, 140 of whom were injured in the melee.

Many rioters bragged on social media about occupying the Capitol and were quickly identified by friends and relatives, as well as police investigators.

To date, 615 people have been charged with a range of criminal offenses, some as minor as trespassing into a secure area, while others face more serious charges including police attack or the vandalism of the Capitol. About 40 have pleaded guilty to date, some face terms of three or four years in prison while others have been sentenced to probation for minor offenses.

