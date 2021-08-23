US can’t avoid Afghanistan after creating mess: Global Times editorial

US soldiers stand guard behind barbed wire on Friday as Afghans sit by a roadside near the military section of Kabul airport, hoping to flee the country. Photo: AFP

The withdrawal of the US military from Afghanistan is still ongoing, but how to properly deal with the consequences is a big problem. Kabul airport is filled with both foreign citizens waiting to leave the country and Afghans who have helped the US military and its allies. These Afghans are generally classified as refugees by the West. However, there are obviously more refugees who want to leave Afghanistan than those currently trapped at Kabul airport. Who will receive them quickly became a new international dispute.

The United States is prepared to accept only a very small number of refugees. Washington is hoping that Afghanistan’s neighbors and European countries will open their doors to accept Afghan refugees, at least for a period of time. Many European countries refused to do so. They still have lingering fears about the wave of refugees in 2015. Turkey has clearly refused to accept more Afghan refugees. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey is already home to at least 5 million refugees and the country cannot bear an additional “migration burden” by hosting Afghans who worked for Western countries, the state broadcaster reported on Monday. Turkish TRT World.

Pakistan and Iran are two neighboring countries of Afghanistan and respectively host millions of Afghan refugees. They certainly don’t want more refugees. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday rejected the idea of ​​sending Afghan refugees and evacuees to Central Asian countries. Residents of these countries can travel to Russia without a visa.

In addition, some Western countries cast their gaze on China, asking whether China intends to accept Afghan refugees at press conferences and other occasions.

Undoubtedly, the United States and its allies should take the greatest responsibility for the resettlement of refugees from Afghanistan. The reason is very simple and valid: the catastrophe in Afghanistan was caused by the United States and its allies. Without their invasion of Afghanistan, there would not have been the last wave of Afghan refugees since the start of the war. If they had not fled Afghanistan in such haste, there would not have been the latest influx of refugees.

The situation of the emerging Afghan refugees is quite urgent, but the United States and the United Kingdom want to ally with other G7 countries to sanction the new Taliban regime. This will undoubtedly continue to worsen the situation in Afghanistan and encourage anti-Taliban forces inside the country. As a result, no one will know when the war ends and when post-war reconstruction begins. And it will cause more Afghans to lose confidence in their country’s future and force them to leave their homeland as refugees.

The United States and other Western countries owe the refugees in the Middle East an apology. In addition, they owe the inhabitants of the region substantial support for their lives. The previous pattern in the Middle East was turned upside down after a series of events, including the US war on terrorism in Afghanistan in 2001, the overthrow of Saddam Hussein’s regime in Iraq, and the ‘Arab Spring’, which led to wars in Libya and Syria. A series of violent regime changes have taken place and the resource-rich Greater Middle East has become the world’s largest source of refugees.

The United States and other Western political leaders have never really thought about or repented of what they did in the Greater Middle East. Every action they took was touted as being “morally” motivated under the banner of “humanitarianism”. But the real result has been that large numbers of civilians have been killed in the war and countless people have lost their homes and been displaced. Their practices go against their fanciful rhetoric.

Even if the United States withdraws from Afghanistan, it is reluctant to accept the new political reality in Afghanistan. Washington’s main concern remains how to eliminate the “damaging” geopolitical impact of the changes in Afghanistan on itself. The welfare of the Afghan people apparently lags far behind this consideration, if at all in the American consideration.

The trouble the United States has created this time around and the compensation it should provide is obvious. As an old Chinese saying goes: “The monk can run away, but the temple cannot run with him. The international community should call on Washington and its allies who took part in the war in Afghanistan to resettle the vast majority of new Afghan refugees, donate instead of compensate, and provide huge funds for urgent humanitarian projects in Afghanistan.

If the ruling elites in the United States still have a sense of morality and shame, they should not reject compensation, nor find excuses to dodge the economic and moral debt they owe the Afghan people.

It is hoped that public opinion in the United States and the West will no longer help publicize how the US military is organizing a “massive humanitarian evacuation” at the Kabul airport, where a real escape is being organized. What Afghanistan needs most now is calm among its people and the conditions necessary to pave the way for peace and reconstruction.