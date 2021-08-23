Nancy Pelosi is more unpopular than Donald Trump, poll finds





News // National policy

23 Aug 2021

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California speaks during her weekly media briefing on Capitol Hill Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Washington.

Andrew Harnik / AP

A new poll from NBC News has revealed that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is one of the most unpopular politicians in the United States, with more unfavorable ratings than former President Donald Trump and the leader of the United States. parliamentary minority Kevin McCarthy.

The poll, conducted among 1,000 adults between August 14 and August 17, found that only 31% of Americans have a positive opinion of the San Francisco Democrat, compared with 53% who have a negative opinion of her (a split 22 percentage points). . For reference, Trump had 38% favorable ratings and 49% negative ratings, and McCarthy was 15% favorable and 27% unfavorable.

The only other public figure surveyed with a positive-negative split of over 20% was Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who saw 14% of respondents express positive opinions and 35% express negative opinions.

President Joe Biden was received positively by 43% of those polled and negatively by 44%. Vice President Kamala Harris had much worse numbers, with just 37% expressing positive opinions and 46% expressing negative opinions. Tesla CEO Elon Musk was the most popular figure polled, with 26% of respondents having positive opinions and 21% negative opinions.

While Pelosi was the most unpopular public figure in this poll, the pollster did not test Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who also generally has very bad voter polls and often has worse ratings than Trump.

You can read the full poll results on NBC News.

Eric Ting is the editor of California Issues, the politics section of SFGATE. He is originally from East Bay and holds an MA in Journalism from Stanford University. Eric did his undergraduate studies at Pomona College, where he majored in politics and economics. Email: [email protected]

