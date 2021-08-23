Chakma groups reject proposed move from Arunachal Pradesh, write to Prime Minister Modi





The Chakma and Hajong groups have rejected an alleged decision by the Arunachal Pradesh government to move them to another state, officials said. The Chakmas and Hajongs, who are Buddhists and Hindus, migrated to India between 1964 and 1966 from the Chittagong Hills Tract (CHT) of the time of East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) to escape religious persecution and settled in the North East Frontier Agency (NEFA), now Arunachal Pradesh. The migrants were settled with a rehabilitation plan and permanent land was allocated and given financial assistance according to their family size to help them rebuild their lives. According to the 2011 census, there are 47,471 Chakmas and Hajongs in Arunachal Pradesh. On Monday, the Chakma Development Foundation of India (CDFI) wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and chief ministers of the ‘Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, Pema Khandu and Himanta Biswa Sarma respectively, oppose the movement. The letter mentioned that in his Independence Day speech, Khandu had mentioned that the Chakmas and Hajongs would be installed outside of Arunachal. He added that Union Legal Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju (who is from Arunachal) also said in public meetings that members of both communities will have to leave the state. This has disrupted community harmony, created enmity against Chakmas and Hajongs, and also fear in the minds of Chakmas and Hajongs as to whether or not there is a rule of law in this country, says the letter. Alleging racial profiling and discrimination, he added that despite two Supreme Court orders in 1996 and 2015, not a single one of the nearly 15,000 Chakmas / Hajong who migrated in 1964 was granted Indian citizenship. . He mentioned that the descendants of these migrants who are Indian citizens by birth were not included in the electoral rolls of Arunachal. Chakmas and Hajongs totally and entirely reject any attempt to settle them outside the state, the letter said. He mentioned that it is likely that the Chakmas and Hajongs of Arunachal will be transferred to Assam. In a press release issued on Monday, the Chakma Rights and Development Organization (CRDO) also opposed the move and instead called on the Center to create a separate Union territory for Chakmas and Hajongs in the regions of Arunachal where they are currently installed. It hurts us a lot when, after 57 years of rehabilitation, we are called refugees by none other than the CM himself. We were refugees at one time, long before resettlement at NEFA, but we are like every other citizen of the country now, the statement said.

