Trump’s Friend Cyber ​​Ninjas Delay Report Because CEO, Others Have Covid





An observer observes contractors working for Cyber ​​Ninjas, which was hired by the Arizona State Senate, review and recount the 2020 general election ballots at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum on May 8, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Courtney Pedroza | The Washington Post | Getty Images

The private company carrying out a partisan and much-criticized audit of Arizona ballots will not submit a full report of its findings by Monday, in part because of its CEO and two other positive tests for Covid, Republicans said of the state who hired the company, Cyber-Ninjas.

The Florida-based company, which lacked election audit experience and whose owner had tweeted its support for pro-Trump election plots, will instead send only “part of the draft report” before the deadline, according to an Arizona State Senate press release. President Karen Fann.

The team expected the full draft to be ready for the Senate today, but unfortunately Cyber ​​Ninjas CEO Doug Logan and two other members of the five-person audit team were tested positive for COVID-19 and are quite ill, ”Fann’s statement said.

“In addition to the diseases, it was not until Thursday that the Senate received the images of the Maricopa County voting envelopes and hopes to have them analyzed as soon as possible to incorporate these results into the final report,” he said. declared.

The delay announcement came after two House Democrats accused Cyber ​​Ninjas of refusing to comply with a congressional investigation into the company.

House Oversight Chair Carolyn Maloney, DN.Y., and Civil Rights Subcommittee Chair Jamie Raskin, D-Md., Raised concerns about the lack of experience of the company, its “sloppy and insecure” auditing practices that allegedly “compromised the integrity of ballots,” and an apparent interest in advancing the false conspiracy theory that the 2020 election was rigged against the former President Donald Trump.

They also noted that several pro-Trump black money groups have raised millions of dollars to fund the audit.

In a letter dated Sunday to Cyber ​​Ninjas CEO Douglas Logan, Democrats said they “would be forced to consider further steps to achieve compliance” if the company “continues to stand in the way” to their investigation.

Democrats, including Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, slammed Senate Republicans for adopting false conspiracy theories about a rigged election, which Trump frequently propagated before and after his loss to President Joe Biden.

But election experts also said the audit results should not be trusted, citing a range of concerns about investigators’ methods and motives.

In mid-July, Maloney and Raskin told Logan they were looking for records as part of a review to determine whether his company’s actions were aimed at “overturning the result of a free and fair election for any purpose. partisan “.

They requested those documents, which included information on who is paying for the effort, by July 28.

But after receiving an extension to file the documents by August 9, Cyber ​​Ninjas “sent a letter opposing the Committee’s nine requests,” Maloney and Raskin said in the letter shared Monday.

“Cyber ​​Ninjas has failed to produce key documents responding to the Committee’s requests,” they said, including its communications with Trump, the Arizona State Senate and “supporters of the the black money that financed this audit “.

A contractor working for Cyber ​​Ninjas, who was hired by the Arizona State Senate, carries the 2020 general election ballots to the Veterans Memorial Coliseum on May 1, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Courtney Pedroza | Getty Images

The company objected on the grounds that lawmakers’ demands were “vague”, “ill-defined” or “too onerous”. But Democrats said none of these objections provided “a legitimate justification for hampering the committee’s investigation.”

Maloney and Raskin also responded to repeated claims by Cyber ​​Ninjas that the documents are protected by solicitor-client privilege, calling the claims “patently invalid” and “based on a fundamental misunderstanding by congressional authorities.” .

Cyber ​​Ninjas did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment on the letter.

Arizona county officials who conducted manual count audits in the days following the Nov. 3 election found no discrepancies or irregularities in many counties.

But in March, Arizona Senate Republicans hired Cyber ​​Ninjas and two other companies to conduct their own audit of the 2.1 million votes cast in Maricopa County, saying the additional analysis “would validate every area of ​​the voting process to ensure the integrity of the vote. “

Biden defeated Trump by more than 45,000 votes in Maricopa, the state’s most populous county. Biden beat Trump statewide by about 10,000 votes.

Democrats told Logan they will give Cyber ​​Ninjas an additional extension, giving them until August 27 to voluntarily share the requested documents.

“If your company, which claims to be acting lawfully in pursuit of the public interest, continues to obstruct the Committee’s investigation, the Committee will be forced to consider other measures to achieve compliance,” the letter said.

