Boris Johnson urges Joe Biden and other world leaders to stand with Afghan people ahead of virtual G7

Boris Johnson urges President Joe Biden and other world leaders to stand with the Afghan people and not walk away fearing the Taliban is plotting vicious retaliation.

The Prime Minister chairs a summit by video link of G7 leaders and calls for increased international support for refugees and humanitarian aid after the withdrawal of US troops.

It comes as the Defense Ministry said the UK evacuated more than 7,000 people from Afghanistan as part of its rescue mission.

The total of 7,109 includes Embassy staff, UK nationals, Afghan Relocation and Assistance Policy (ARAP) eligible individuals and a number of nationals from partner countries.

The summit – just a week before Mr Biden’s controversial August 31 withdrawal deadline – is seen as the last hope of persuading the president to back down and allow more evacuations.

“Our first priority is to complete the evacuation of our citizens and the Afghans who have supported our efforts for the past 20 years,” Johnson said ahead of the summit.

“But as we look to the next phase, it is essential that we come together as an international community and agree on a common, longer-term approach.

“That is why I have called an emergency meeting of the G7 – to coordinate our response to the immediate crisis, to reaffirm our commitment to the Afghan people and to call on our international partners to honor the UK’s commitments to support those who need it.

“Together with our partners and allies, we will continue to use all humanitarian and diplomatic levers to protect human rights and protect the gains made over the past two decades. “

And after the Taliban told Sky News that delaying the withdrawal of US troops beyond August 31 “will provoke a reaction”, Mr Johnson added: “The Taliban will be judged by their actions, not their words.”

In an interview with Sky News earlier, Taliban spokesman Dr Suhail Shaheen said: “It’s a red line. If the US or UK asks for more time to continue the evacuations , the answer is no. Or there would be consequences. “

After chairing a COBRA meeting on Monday afternoon, during which ministers discussed the latest situation on the ground, the prime minister again met with the president ahead of the G7 summit.

Downing Street said it had spoken of coordinating the “speedy and safe evacuation” from Kabul International Airport of British and American nationals and those who have worked with the two governments.

And to signal that the August 31 deadline will not be extended, they spoke of continuing to work together to ensure that those eligible to depart can do so, “including after the initial phase of the evacuation is over.” .

Downing Street also said the Prime Minister would urge G7 leaders to meet the UK’s commitments to help and resettle those most in need, to protect human rights and contribute to the stability of the region.

Number 10 said the leaders would reiterate their commitment to safeguard the progress made in Afghanistan over the past 20 years, especially on girls’ education and women’s and minority rights.

In addition to the evacuation, the agenda will also include longer-term work to secure a more stable future for Afghanistan and ensure that any new government is inclusive and meets its international obligations, No 10 added. .

In addition to the leaders of the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Canada and Japan, NATO and UN Secretaries General were also invited to join the discussion, Downing Street said.

The Prime Minister has already defined a five-point plan to deal with the risk of a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan:

Immediately assist those to whom the UK has direct obligations

Protect yourself against any terrorist threat

Support the Afghan people in the region through humanitarian and development assistance

Create safe and legal routes to resettle Afghans in need

Develop a clear plan to deal with the new Afghan regime in a unified and concerted manner

But fictitious Labor Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy said ahead of the meeting: “This virtual G7 meeting is a litmus test of the Prime Minister’s ability to bring international partners together, seize the opportunity and demonstrate leadership.

“The UK must step up its efforts and demand three crucial results. First, that as many people as possible can safely leave Afghanistan by prioritizing efforts to extend the airlift from Kabul beyond August 31.

“Second, a global agreement to address the ongoing refugee crisis by working with neighboring countries to keep land borders open.

“And third, a strategy to support those who will be left behind.

“The G7 must agree on a common strategy to protect our collective security and ensure that Afghanistan does not become a safe haven for terrorist organizations that pose a threat to the UK.

“The Prime Minister has had eighteen months to plan this – the eyes of the world are on tomorrow’s meeting to make the next seven days count.”

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said: “Our brave soldiers at Kabul airport are protecting Afghans and British nationals not only against the Taliban, but also against the threat of terrorist attacks.

“So at the G7 the challenge for the Prime Minister is: will the UK be at the forefront of a concerted global effort to keep our citizens safe and prevent a new terrorist threat? to reach our shores?

“It is also vital that Afghans who cannot make it to Kabul airport are nevertheless supported in their attempts to leave the country.

“The Prime Minister has the opportunity to put the safe passage of refugees on the global agenda.

“If we cannot evacuate the Afghans, the least we can do is work with the international community – especially neighboring countries like Pakistan – and use all diplomatic levers possible to try to secure a safe route out of the country. of the country for those who wish to flee the Taliban. “