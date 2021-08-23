Pakistan, Turkey strengthen ties with first Corvette launch – Breaking Defense Breaking Defense

AUCKLAND: The August 15 launch of its new PNS Babur corvette from a Turkish shipyard marks a major milestone in a major modernization effort underway for the Pakistani Navy (PN).

As part of a 2018 contract between Islamabad and Ankara, PN will receive four new extra-large variants of the 99m-long, 2,000-ton Turkish Ada Class Corvettes (MILGEM), also known as the Jinnah. Babur expected to be delivered and into service with PN in 2023 is the first of two under construction at the Istanbul Shipyard, which has already cut steel for its second vessel on May 1, 2021.

The second pair is being built in Pakistan at the Karachi Shipbuilding and Engineering Work (KSEW) shipyard under a technology transfer agreement. KSEW cut steel for its first MILGEM corvette in October 2020 and it is expected to be delivered in early 2024. Delivery of the four vessels is expected to be completed by 2025.

Details of the equipment of the MILGEM corvettes were not disclosed, but there will be new anti-aircraft, anti-ship and anti-submarine weapons, sensors and C2 systems as well as the LM2500 gas turbine. , which makes it one of the most modern ships in Pakistan. .

In its press release, the Turkish Defense Ministry announced that the construction of the ship represents a deepening of ties between Turkey and Pakistan. It follows a two-day visit by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Islamabad in February, signaling further strengthening of bilateral ties. The two Muslim countries have cooperated closely on counterterrorism as well as on defense technologies. They regularly support each other on the international stage and should go beyond defense to strengthen economic ties in the future.

The corvette deal also highlights the maturing of Turkish military shipbuilding, which has grown significantly over the past decade, both domestically and as a growing presence in the markets. export. It was announced in December 2020 that Istanbul Shipyards had secured a contract with Ukraine worth just over $ 1 billion to deliver four MILGEM corvettes from 2026 to 2028 to recapitalize the Ukrainian Navy.

Pakistan has cast a wide net as it attempts a complete renewal of its naval power. The PN has found it to be limited in the contribution it can make to the international anti-piracy efforts that were put in place in the mid-2000s in the backyard of the Gulf of Aden and the Horn of Africa and therefore launched a major modernization program.

The first step came with the introduction of the old Zulfiquar class frigates (F-22P) built by the Chinese Hudong-Zhonghua and KSEW, which were put into service between 2008 and 2013. But the PN has yet to strengthen and replace its former ex-UK and US Navy frigates, as well as responding to the expansion of Indian naval power following the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack and Delhi’s own rivalry with Beijing in the Indian Ocean.

Islamabad is now under contract for four 134m-long Type 054A / P frigates from the Hudong-Zhonghua shipyard, with the third launch earlier this month, another military-industrial link with a key political partner.

The PN said the Chinese frigates will have the latest surface, underground and anti-aircraft weapon systems and will also be equipped with a range of electronic warfare, aerial and surface surveillance, and acoustic sensors.

This should include a vertical launch system for surface-to-air missiles. The order for the four frigates was placed in 2017 and the first ship was launched in August 2020, the second following in January 2021.

The MILGEM corvettes and Type 054 frigates will join the two Yarmook class corvettes which entered PN service in 2020. The Yarmooks were built by Damen Schelde Naval Shipbuilding in the Netherlands following an order in 2017.

The Yarmook-class corvettes are based on the company’s 2300t, 91.3m-long OPV 1900 design, but are equipped with anti-aircraft, anti-submarine, electronic warfare and point defense systems. The introduction of the Yarmook-class, with its medium helicopter and two rigid-hull inflatable boats, sparked a renaissance in FN capabilities.