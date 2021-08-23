Matt Gaetz says Trump endorsed campaign against Chris Christie and Nikki Haley





Representative Matt Gaetz said Trump approved his speaking tour with Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene. Gaetz told Vanity Fair that he and Greene were acting as the “forward team” for Trump. In their events, far-right lawmakers promote lies about the 2020 election and attack Trump’s critics. Loading Something is loading.

Rep. Matt Gaetz said he and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene both spoke with President Donald Trump about their joint nationwide tour that will tackle the “half-Trumpers or Never Trumpers” and spread lies about the 2020 election. .

The Florida congressman, who is under federal investigation for allegedly paying a 17-year-old girl for sex, framed his series of rallies with Greene, another MAGA enthusiast from Georgia who routinely condemns the COVID-19 vaccines, as a way to help eliminate the 2024 presidential field for Trump.

“Our thinking is that we’re kind of the forward team for Trump if any of these, you know, Chris Christie, Nikki Haley kinda like the half-Trumpers or the Never Trumpers are trying to run,” he said. Gaetz told Vanity Fair. “I spoke to the president about it. Marjorie spoke to the president about it. And he likes the idea of ​​having the energetic characters from our party over there in the early states of the primary to keep the group in tune, though. you want .”

Greene opened the event in the villages by asking attendees to shout “their president” name, prompting them to shout “Donald Trump!”

“If Adam Kinzinger is going to be the leader of the establishment to bring our party back to the Mitt Romney and John Kasich days, you know what, I’m not going back,” Gaetz told the crowd at The Villages. “This is Donald Trump’s party and I am a Donald Trump Republican.”

Greene and Gaetz began their month-long tour of the country in May at The Villages, a conservative retirement community in Florida, an “America First” rally recently held in Des Moines. Since then, the pair have traveled the country in a costly effort to accelerate the GOP base and attack any Republicans who are not fully aligned with Trump.

The two far-right members of Congress are using the tour to spread the lie that Trump won the 2020 election because he was “stolen” from him by electoral fraud. Greene, who has repeatedly promoted the QAnon conspiracy theory as a candidate, and Gaetz are among the most controversial members of the House GOP and are also particularly adept at raising campaign money from the base pro- Trump’s party.

But the tour did not attract the big bucks. By the end of July, the couple had spent around $ 287,000 on their events and raised just over $ 59,000 from attendees, the Daily Beast reported.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/matt-gaetz-trump-endorsed-campaign-against-chris-christie-nikki-haley-2021-8 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos