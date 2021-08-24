Trump’s national security adviser says Pompeo signed surrender deal with Taliban: we defeated each other





HR McMaster, one of Donald Trump’s former national security advisers, condemned the deal struck with the Taliban under the previous administration as a surrender deal.

Our secretary of state [Mike Pompeo] signed an assignment agreement with the Taliban, Mr. McMaster said on Bari Weiss’ podcast Honestly.

This collapse dates back to the 2020 surrender agreement. The Taliban did not defeat us. We conquered each other.

Mr. McMaster has denounced the Trump and Biden administrations for their handling of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, but he has long criticized the agreement signed during the tenure of his former boss.

The retired U.S. military lieutenant general is one of many former senior Trump officials who sought to distance themselves from the Taliban peace accord signed in February 2020, as chaos gripped the capital Kabul last week.

In light of the turmoil on the ground in Afghanistan, a new review is being applied on terms agreed to in the deal as it provided for the US military withdrawal and the Taliban then sweeping the country and taking Kabul.

Originally, the Trump administration agreed to withdraw from the country by May 1, if the Taliban negotiated a peace deal with the Afghan government and promised to prevent terrorist groups like al-Qaeda and the Islamic State. to use the country as a base.

When elected president, Joe Biden said he had to follow through on the deal or risk further conflict with the Taliban, which may have required an additional influx of troops into Afghanistan.

However, by pushing back the withdrawal date to August 31, the President has shown that there is some leeway under the terms of the deal.

Mr Biden blamed the Trump administration for the chaos that ensued this week, saying his predecessor emboldened the Taliban and left the group in the strongest military position since 2001.

The president said he would eventually have withdrawn all troops from Afghanistan even if no deal had already been reached with the Taliban. Mr Biden said he saw no way to complete a withdrawal without chaos ensuing.

John Bolton, another of Mr. Trump’s former national security advisers, told CNN: If Trump had been re-elected, he would do the same. On this question of withdrawal from Afghanistan, Trump and Biden are like Tweedledee and Tweedledum.

Mr Pompeo, who met in person with Taliban officials at the deal signing ceremony in Doha in September 2020 while he was secretary of state, told Fox News that the administration had never trusts the group and didn’t think the negotiations legitimized them.

He insists that the deal was conditional and that the United States would have retaliated against the militant group if it had failed to live up to its guarantees.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-taliban-peace-deal-us-withdrawal-b1907241.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos