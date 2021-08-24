Salahuddin al-Ayyubi to be featured in Turkish-Pakistani television series





ISTANBUL – Turkish and Pakistani companies have announced an agreement to produce a television series on the life of Sultan Salahuddin al-Ayyubi, the founder of the Ayyubid state and the military general who defeated the Crusaders in Jerusalem and is known in the West under the name of Saladin.

Producer Emre Konuk, owner of Turkeys Akli Films, announced a co-production deal with Pakistani Ansari & Shah Films on Saturday.

The series, it has been announced, will feature actors from Turkey and Pakistan. It will be shot in Turkey and is expected to last for three seasons.

A statement from Turkish company Akli and Pakistani company Ansari Shah said the two companies agreed to produce three parts of a historic series depicting the life of Salah al-Din al-Ayyubi and that filming would take place in Turkey. .

Emre Konuk said the project is a great gain for Turkey in the cultural and economic fields.

The agreement between the two companies enshrines a Turkish-Pakistani trend fueled by the interest of the leaders of the two countries, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, to forge a common Islamic cultural axis linked to heritage Ottoman. On a previous occasion, Imran had expressed his fascination with Turkish drama and its impact on viewers in his country and region.

The series is expected to focus on Salahuddin al-Ayyubi, as a Muslim character and try to avoid sensitivities regarding his Kurdish origin or Shiite attitudes towards him due to his role in the ending of the first. Shiite state.

Given the Turkish sensitivity to all things Kurdish, the series will face a major issue regarding the character of the Iraqi-born Kurdish leader who ended the reign of the Turkish state Zangi which ruled much of the country. Iraq, Syria and Egypt after death. of Sultan Nureddin Zangi.

The Kurdish origins of Salahuddin al-Ayyubi won’t be the only thorny issue facing the series. Salahuddin al-Ayyubi, overthrew the Fatimid Shiite state, which ruled from Cairo over much of the Middle East for nearly two centuries.

Salahuddin al-Ayyubi has already been portrayed in Arab and Western productions. Egyptian director Youssef Chahine directed Al-Nasser Salahuddin (1963) and used it to emphasize the importance of Egypt’s unity with Syria in the face of the West and Israel.

Shaheen deviated from the historical narrative and invented a Christian figure (Issa al-Awwam) to show the tolerance of Muslims towards Christians, when in reality Salahuddin did not allow non-Kurds and Turks to join his army and dealt with the Arabs of the Levant and Egypt only as subjects.

In 2001, the late Syrian director Hatem Ali produced the highly successful television series Salah al-Din al-Ayoubi.

Western cinema has presented the character of Salahuddin with dignity in several works, the most important of which was the film Kingdom of Heaven (2005) by British director and producer Ridley Scott, which attributed the character of Saladin to Syrian actor Ghassan Massoud.

Filming took place in Ourazazate, Morocco and Spain.

