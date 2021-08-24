Repatriation of most urgent priority blocked in Afghanistan, say Modi and Merkel | Latest India News





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday called for peace and security in Afghanistan to facilitate the repatriation of stranded people. The case featured in a telephone conversation between the two leaders, who discussed the security situation in Afghanistan and its implications for the region and the world. They stressed the importance of maintaining peace and security, with the most urgent priority being the repatriation of stranded people, the foreign ministry said in a statement. India has evacuated nearly 550 people, including nearly 400 of its nationals, from Afghanistan this week and dozens more are expected to be repatriated by Tuesday. Germany operated military evacuation flights that transported nearly 2,700 people from Kabul airport. I spoke to Chancellor Merkel this evening and discussed bilateral, multilateral and regional issues, including recent developments in Afghanistan. We reiterated our commitment to strengthen the India-Germany strategic partnership. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 23 Aug 2021 German troops are part of international forces securing Kabul airport and some of them were involved in a shootout on Monday. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas spoke with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on Sunday as part of Berlin’s efforts to cooperate with international and regional partners on evacuation flights. Need to continue evacuation efforts as long as possible, the German Foreign Ministry tweeted. Modi and Merkel also discussed issues on the bilateral agenda, including collaboration on Covid-19 vaccines, climate and energy-focused development cooperation, and promoting trade and economic ties. They exchanged views on issues of multilateral interest such as the upcoming meeting of COP26 and the Indian initiative to promote dialogue on maritime security at the United Nations Security Council. India holds the rotating presidency of the Security Council for the month of August. They underscored the common views between the two sides on promoting inclusive cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, the statement said.

