Politics
“Pop Xi” Viral Game Turns Chinese President into Winnie the Pooh; Taiwan at the top of the ranking
After the success of the Pop Cat clickergame, Taiwan Meme created a “Pop Xi” game that could anger Chinese President Xi Jinping. The Pop Xi game was designed on the same concept as the Pop Cat click game, however, the cat has been replaced by the face of Chinese President XiJinping. Since its creation, the Pop Xi Game has accumulated 60 million clicks in 10 hours.
In the Pop Cat clicker game, when players touch the cat opens its mouth; however, in the Pop Xi game, the cutout of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s face is placed in Tiananmen Square, and when he clicks or touches, he turns into Winnie the Pooh and says: We remember them.
Ranking of countries in Pop Xi Game
Meanwhile, Taiwan leads the rankings and second is Hong Kong followed by Malaysia in third. The game leader Pop Xi is determined by the number of clicks made by users from that country. Interestingly, China itself is in 11th place despite total censorship of the Winnie the Pooh meme. The United States of America is at the 8th position while India is at the 28th position.
Xi Jinping and Winnie the Pooh
Notably, in China, social media users have frequently used the Happy Bear as a meme for President Xi Jinping, although Beijing’s meticulous censors don’t find it funny. Winnie the Pooh is a common derogatory nickname for Xi. According to reports, the meme was born after the publication of photos of President Xi Jinping alongside former US President Barack Obama, making comparisons to Winnie’s friend Tigger.
The comparisons have so angered the Chinese administration that it has banned the release of Christopher Robin, a new film adaptation of AA Milnes’ beloved story about Winnie the Pooh. According to Global Risk Insights, another comparison between Xi Jinping and Winnie The Pooh during a military parade in 2015 became the most censored image this year. According to the Daily Mail UK, the firm said the Chinese government views the meme as a serious effort to undermine the dignity of the presidential office and Xi himself.
(Image credits: AP)
