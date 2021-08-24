Boris Johnson to challenge Joe Biden and G7 leaders over the Afghan crisis | Politics | New

Kamala Harris insists evacuation from Afghanistan “top priority”

At an online summit, the prime minister will call for a “joint approach” from the West in an attempt to preserve the progress made in the country since the Allied intervention 20 years ago. He must urge his counterparts to catch up with the UK’s pledge to welcome thousands of Afghan refugees and double annual aid to the country.

Boris Johnson triggered the emergency meeting of leaders of the G7 group of advanced industrialized countries following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan last week. He will chair the discussion, which is expected to focus both on the ongoing evacuation of Kabul and the long-term future of the country. Speaking ahead of Tuesday’s meeting, the prime minister said: “Our first priority is to complete the evacuation of our citizens and the Afghans who have helped our efforts over the past 20 years – but as we contemplate the next phase, it is vital, we unite as an international community and agree on a common longer term approach.

Boris wants G7 leaders to live up to UK generosity

“This is why I have called an emergency meeting of the G7 – to coordinate our response to the immediate crisis, reaffirm our commitment to the Afghan people and call on our international partners to honor the UK’s commitments to support those in need. “Together with our partners and allies, we will continue to use all humanitarian and diplomatic levers to protect human rights and protect the gains made over the past two decades. The Taliban will be judged by their actions, not their words. Following the Taliban takeover last week, the British government quickly announced one of the most generous refugee resettlement programs in British history with an offer to take in up to 20,000 vulnerable Afghans .

A ‘generous’ resettlement program for Afghans is proposed

Ministers also doubled the amount of annual aid to Afghanistan by committing up to £ 286million with immediate effect. Mr Johnson wants commitments of a similar magnitude from Mr Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and other leaders at the G7 summit today.

This afternoon’s meeting will take place by videoconference, with the participation of the Secretaries General of NATO and the United Nations. The leaders are also expected to sign a joint pledge to safeguard the progress made in Afghanistan over the past 20 years, including advances in human rights, girls’ education, and women’s and minority rights.

Earlier this week, the Prime Minister presented a five-point plan to deal with the threat of a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. Its plan includes: Immediately assist those to whom we have direct obligations;

Protect us against any terrorist threat;

Support the Afghan people in the region through humanitarian aid and development assistance;

Create safe and legal routes to resettle Afghans in need;

Develop a clear plan to deal with the new Afghan regime in a unified and concerted manner. Mr Johnson chaired another meeting of his Cobra Emergency Committee on Monday to discuss the evacuation of UK nationals and their dependents, embassy staff and Afghan nationals under the Afghan Relocation and Assistance Policy (ARAP).

Biden, Merkel, Macron … Boris goes for them

Opposition leaders in Westminster last night urged the PM to push for more generous support for refugees at today’s summit. Fictional Labor Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy said: “This virtual G7 meeting is a litmus test of the Prime Minister’s ability to bring international partners together, seize the opportunity and show leadership.” She said the UK government must “step up its efforts and demand” that “as many people as possible can leave Afghanistan safely, prioritizing efforts to extend the airlift beyond Kabul beyond of August 31 ”. She also called for a global agreement to address the ongoing refugee crisis by working with neighboring countries to keep land borders open and “a strategy to support those who will be left behind.”

Military personnel last week assisted with repatriations and evacuations

Ms Nandy added: “The G7 must agree on a common strategy to protect our collective security and ensure that Afghanistan does not become a safe haven for terrorist organizations that pose a threat to the UK. “The Prime Minister has had eighteen months to plan this – the eyes of the world are on tomorrow’s meeting to make the next seven days count.” Lib Dem leader Ed Davey said: “Our brave soldiers at Kabul airport are protecting Afghans and British nationals not only against the Taliban, but also against the threat of terrorist attacks. “So at the G7 the challenge for the Prime Minister is: will the UK be at the forefront of a concerted global effort to keep our citizens safe and prevent a new terrorist threat? to reach our shores?

Lisa Nandy called G7 meeting a foreign policy test for Boris

“It is also vital that Afghans who cannot make it to Kabul airport are nevertheless supported in their attempts to leave the country. The Prime Minister has the opportunity to put the safe passage of refugees on the global agenda. “If we cannot evacuate the Afghans, the least we can do is work with the international community – especially neighboring countries like Pakistan – and use all diplomatic levers possible to try to secure a safe route out of the country. of the country for those who wish to flee the Taliban. The Prime Minister met with Mr. Biden on Monday evening and they agreed to continue working on the evacuation of Afghanistan “after the end of the initial phase”. But Washington has refused to commit to extending the August 31 deadline for the operation.