Robbins: Forget the blame game on Afghanistan
In the spring of 1999, when the government of Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic killed tens of thousands of citizens of the former Yugoslavia and forcibly expelled hundreds of thousands more, democracies in Western Europe turned to the America to order NATO to use its armed forces, mainly those of the United States, to stop it. It could have been seen as Europe’s problem, occurring on European soil. With the United Nations even more sterilized than usual and their own governments unable or politically unwilling to act, Europe has called on President Bill Clinton to end what Clinton rightly called the efforts. deliberate and systematic ethnic cleansing and genocide.
Our allies were not keen on alienating the demonstrators who lined up in European capitals to protest what the left called American aggression. Since it was the Americans who intervened to stop a humanitarian catastrophe, the intervention was inherently suspect. A comfortable academic at a cocktail party in Geneva that spring understood our motives. This is about expanding American markets, she snorted, leaving her interlocutor perplexed as to the extent of American exports to Kosovo.
The grim and humiliating images of the withdrawal from the Americas from Afghanistan sparked the familiar mixture of disdain and schadenfreude abroad. America is blamed for what it does, blamed for what it does not do.
He is blamed for what he can’t do, even though no one else can either. He is criticized for intervening and not intervening. He is accused of invading and he is accused of withdrawing.
The collapse of Afghanistan is a political boon to Republicans, who can claim that the scenes on the ground have undermined the Americas’ ability to project their strength. They are right: they do.
But to say that Republicans are in the wrong position to blame the erosion of American credibility is the Millennial understatement. It was Donald Trump who left no insignificant proclamation behind him by unsuccessfully approaching North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. He wrote me beautiful letters, and they are beautiful letters, Trump swooned. We fell in love.
It was Trump who gave Saudi Arabia a pass for the murder of Washington Post reporter Jamal Khashoggi. It was Trump who, at the behest of Turkish strongman Recep Tayyip Erdogan, sold our Kurdish allies, who fought Daesh with such courage.
And it was Trump who, as conservative Republican Liz Cheney put it, brokered a surrender deal with the Taliban, resulting in the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners and otherwise joining terrorist groups.
But President Bidens’ statement that America is back seems ripe for ridicule. This is so even though the foundations for his decision to withdraw from Afghanistan were confirmed by the rapid disintegration of the Afghan government, which was unworthy of new investment after more than a trillion dollars in US support. There is no coating: asking the Taliban if it would be enough please to allow the Americans to get to the airport so that they can escape is miserable in substance and miserable optically. Images of Afghans who risked their lives trusting the United States, only to have to plead not to be abandoned, are also miserable, almost gutting the new administration’s efforts to rekindle American credibility after four years under Trump. And we expect more, including the mass brutality of Afghan women and the likely resurgence of ISIS, Al Qaeda or a few wizards brewed with jihadist spin-offs.
The fingering is predictable, and also unnecessary. The importance to our national security of an America that projects strength, credibility and, yes, might, is real. It’s time for the adults left in the room to focus on putting those parts together quickly.
Jeff Robbins is a Boston lawyer and former US delegate to the United Nations Commission on Human Rights.
