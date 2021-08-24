Rachel Maddows MSNBC deal gives her chance to build media empire





NBC Universal executives breathe a sigh of relief after locking MSNBC star Rachel Maddow into a new multi-year contract. The network’s top-rated host is said to have considered stepping down at the end of her contract next year, possibly even starting her own media company. But now Maddow can dramatically grow his brand under the NBC umbrella, putting his stamp on a variety of projects beyond his nighttime show. Maddows’ expanded portfolio includes books and films of her choice, Insider revealed, while The Wall Street Journal announced she is starting her own production company that will bring her potential projects to NBCUniversal first.

Maddow, which rose to prominence during the Obama years and became a daily destination for liberal America grappling with Donald Trump’s presidency, had brought in superagent Ari Emanuel, CEO of Endeavor, and the chairman of the talent agencies, Mark Shapiro, to represent her in contract negotiations with NBCU after months of discussions with other suitors. Netflix, Spotify, WarnerMedia and Disney were among those vying for its attention, according to Axios. The result is a huge victory for MSNBC and the new chairman of its parent company, Cesar Condeas, the network and its cable rivals are navigating the post-Trump era.

The mainstream media is trying to figure out how to maintain interest in Trump’s chaotic news cycle, and for MSNBC, keeping Maddow was crucial. The 9pm host last month averaged 2.3 million total viewers, placing MSNBC only behind Fox News. Coverage from the previous administration also boosted Foxs top-rated host Tucker Carlson (who in a previous cable life helped bring Maddow to MSNBC). Amid speculation about Maddows’ next career moves, the Daily Beast noted that MSNBC executives were keenly aware that the network had no immediate or obvious successor should Maddow choose to leave.

Maddow appears to be reaping the rewards of the power she’s amassed, given the nature of her much larger contract at NBCUniversal, as Shapiro told Insider. Maddow will continue to host The Rachel Maddow Show on a daily basis for now, but the five-day-a-week show will end next year as Maddow moves to a more weekly format, CNN’s Brian Stelter reports. While the plans are still being worked out, the planning flexibility Shapiro noted at Insider should allow him to focus on the expanded portfolio that NBCU has offered him with the new contract. The new role and the upcoming elections in 2024 will again force the company to think about who could possibly take over their time slot.

Reports of Maddows’ potential departure from the network did not come as a surprise to many in the industry, as the host spoke about the toll of burnout over the years in addition to his nighttime show, Maddow has written several books. and expressed interest in pursuing other content, such as podcasts. The scope of its new deal with NBCU, which comes as the company makes further progress in the video streaming space, is a logical next step for both sides. As definitions of media, content, distributions and platforms all change, the Maddow brand now has more market opportunities than ever before, notes Axios.

