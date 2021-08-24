Indonesia Cabinet Minister receives 12-year COVID-19 transplant





JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) Indonesia’s anti-corruption court on Monday sentenced a former cabinet minister to 12 years in prison after convicting him of corruption linked to the government’s distribution of coronavirus aid. Former Social Affairs Minister Juliari Peter Batubara was arrested in December after surrendering to the Corruption Eradication Commission, hours after its chairman publicly called on him to surrender. His arrest came a day after the commission foiled an attempt to hand over seven suitcases and backpacks containing $ 1.3 million in cash to ministry officials. He was immediately sacked by President Joko Widodo. The case has sparked public outcry as Indonesia struggles to fight corruption and tackle the profound health and economic impact of the coronavirus. The corruption court ruled that Batubara was guilty of abuse of power by enriching himself and other officials. He also ordered him to pay a fine of 500 million rupees ($ 34,690) and said he would face another six-month prison term if he did not pay. The accused has been legally and convincingly proven guilty of corruption, said presiding judge Muhammad Damis. The crime was committed at a time of hardship with the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, explaining why Batubara deserved the punishment. Batubara, 49, a former politician of the Indonesian ruling Democratic Party, accepted the bribes through two subordinates responsible for purchasing goods for the government’s welfare program, Adi Wahyono and Matheus Joko Santoso, according to a court document. He said vendors have been asked to set aside 70 cents for each package of basic food distributed to the poor for the benefit of Batubaras. They raised up to 32.3 billion rupees ($ 2.2 million) on Batubara’s behalf from 63 companies between May and December 2020, according to the court document. The project, overseen by the Ministry of Social Affairs, is worth 5.9 trillion rupees ($ 407 million). Wahyono and Santoso are tried separately by the same court. Batubara was the second cabinet member arrested for alleged corruption in less than two weeks in December. Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Minister Edhy Prabowo, who has since resigned, was arrested on suspicion of accepting bribes in connection with lobster larval exports and allegedly used money for a luxury shopping trip to the United States. Prabowo was sentenced to five years in prison last month. These cases have tarnished President Widodos’ credibility in the fight against corruption. Two other ministers, including Batubaras’ predecessor, were also sentenced to prison terms in corruption cases. Widodo campaigned in part on the pledge to lead a clean government in a country ranked 102nd out of 180 countries in the 2020 Corruption Perceptions Index compiled by Transparency International. Indonesia has reported more than 3.9 million cases of COVID-19, including 126,372 deaths, the highest number in Southeast Asia.

