CHINA TIBET Beijing strengthens its grip on Tibet and nourishes the cult of Xi Jinping





A plan to undertake “comprehensive efforts” to promote “Sinicization” is announced at a ceremony marking 70 years of Chinese rule over Tibet. The Dalai Lama is targeted for his “separatist” activities. The event is an opportunity to strengthen the “cult of personality” around President Xi Jinping who is seeking a third term after the lifting of the limits.

Beijing (AsiaNews / Agencies) – China plans to undertake “comprehensive efforts” to promote the complete “Sinicization” of Tibet and the extensive use of the Chinese language, spoken and written, a senior Chinese official said. Wang Yang, Politburo member and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, spoke at a ceremony marking 70 years of communist rule over Tibet held at the Potala Palace in Lhasa, the Tibetan capital, once the seat of the Dalai Lama and symbol of Tibetan Buddhism. The event was an opportunity to strengthen the “cult of personality” that surrounds President Xi Jinping who, according to well-placed sources, is running for a third term as president. In his speech, Wang stressed that all Tibetans should share what he described as “the cultural symbols and images of the Chinese nation”. According to him, “Tibet can develop and prosper only under the leadership of the party and socialism”. China, he said, has made great efforts to improve the local economy. For pro-Tibet activists and critics, China’s policy of expanding its cultural and social influences is actually a “threat” to traditional Tibetan Buddhist culture, which Beijing has condemned. For Chinese leaders, the Dalai Lama, a traditional Tibetan cleric who lives in exile in neighboring India, is a “separatist leader”. In his speech, Wang said that “the separatist and sabotage activities committed by the Dalai (Lama) group and hostile outside forces have been crushed”. Concluding his speech, he said that since 1951 Tibet has walked “a path from obscurity to clarity, from backwardness to progress, from poverty to prosperity and from autocracy to democracy” . Meanwhile, the propaganda campaign to strengthen President Xi’s leadership continues, focusing on his speeches and images, as he prepares to stay in power for a third term after the National People’s Congress. lifted term limits in March 2018. At the ceremony in Lhasa, a large portrait of the ruler was displayed alongside another image showing five former rulers, overlooking the platform where Wang gave his speech. On the 60th anniversary of China’s invasion of Tibet, then-Vice President Xi cited various leaders from the past, including Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping. This time, Wang just mentioned and praised the current leader. “This means that Xi Jinping will definitely be re-elected” for a third term by “the 20th Party Congress next year,” said Hu Ping, US-based editor-in-chief. Beijing Spring magazine. “This is the message that is sent.”

