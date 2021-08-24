Sharmila Tagore: Kareena’s presence calms me down, she’s like my daughter – Exclusive! | Hindi movie news





Sharmila Tagores ‘last role was in Imran Khan and Deepika Padukones’ 2010 romantic comedy, “Break Ke Baad”. It’s been 11 years and movie connoisseurs are eagerly awaiting the return of the senior actress. Speaking of the prospect of returning to the movies, Sharmila says I might be working, but not until the third wave is over. I gave up a few films because I have co-morbidities and my doctors wouldn’t let me work. Although I received some very attractive offers, I told them no. I also told them that if you wait I will do it early next year. She may have taken a long sabbatical, but she still has the pulse of showbiz. She notices that OTT is the space that excites her the most. She reveals, I want to work in the OTT space. You feel this flexibility; everyone our age watches them at home and going to the theater is for moviegoers and young people only. Of course, watching a movie in a movie theater feels totally different and I don’t care at all. She was president of the CBFC between 2005 and 2011, and also took on production responsibilities on a 1977 film titled “Tyaag”. Thanks to her experience, she has a solid understanding of cinema and its dynamics. She adds: “Look what happened in Europe, all the old people after a day of hard work want to get up and watch a movie. You don’t really want to make that effort to go to the theater. But the young people all go to the theater. cinema and we make movies for them and they are targeting that age. His wisdom and maturity naturally flowed into his son Saif Ali Khan. Speaking about how he has progressed in his life and career, Sharmila says that I saw Yeh Dillagi and even his old interviews were so funny. He became a mature person. He is a father of four children and became an excellent chef. He developed good hobbies like reading. It is a good dad and he cooks well. She reveals that the Covid lockdowns and resulting changes have also affected the time they can meet and spend together. She adds, Hopefully Covid leaves us soon. But the apple of the eye Sharmilas eyes is none other than his be daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan. She keeps talking about Bebo. She says, I love her so much. What’s so wonderful about her is that she is so calm. I saw her interact with her staff, her hairdresser and her designer. I would sometimes go after my hairdresser if we were summoned and I would say zara jaldi karo, but not Kareena. What Sharmila also appreciates most is Kareena’s calm and demeanor. She says: She is very patient and I like that about Kareena. His presence calms me down. She doesn’t compare to anyone. She does her own thing. I am very happy that she is my daughter-in-law. She says, I’m like your daughter. I say, yes you are.

