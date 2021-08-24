Biden praises WNBA champions for social justice activism





WASHINGTON President Joe Biden paid tribute to the 2020 WNBA champions Seattle Storm on Monday, celebrating their success on the pitch and saluting the four-time title holders for changing lives with their activism.

The visit marked the first time an NBA or WNBA team had visited the White House since the Cleveland Cavaliers were celebrated by Barack Obama in 2016.

Presidents typically host college and major league athletic champions for a White House ceremony. But the Big Two basketball leagues have ignored such celebrations under Donald Trump’s administration, as several prominent players and coaches have openly expressed their opposition to Trump’s rhetoric and policies.

Biden marveled at the team and their exploits on the pitch. The squad includes three players who won gold as part of Team USA’s women’s basketball team at this summer’s Olympics Sue Bird, Jewell Lloyd and Breanna Stewart. The three presented Biden with a souvenir Storm jersey.

Biden also took a moment to note the efforts of team members to highlight the problem of police brutality in black communities, promote voter registration, speak out against violence against transgender people, and encourage Americans to to get vaccinated.

What makes this team stand out is that they don’t just win games, they change lives, Biden said. That’s what winners do. They shine the light and uplift people. They are a force for change. It’s the Seattle Storm, it’s the WNBA.

Storm co-owner Ginny Gilder also praised the team’s activism and noted the efforts of WNBA players last year on behalf of Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in their Senate winning campaigns in Georgia.

Warnock defeated Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler, co-owner of the Atlanta Dream. Loeffler, a Trump ally, has been criticized by WNBA players for attacks on the Black Lives Matter movement. Loeffler and his fellow owners sold the team this year.

It feels good to be back in this place and celebrate our accomplishments in this way, Stewart said in brief remarks at the ceremony.

Ahead of the visit, Bird said that with Trump out of office, she was happy to visit the White House now that she was back in a place where she was considered an honor.

Many WNBA players, including Bird, have been outspoken in joining social justice movements such as Black Lives Matter, which Trump has called a violent and radical ideology. Trump also criticized Birds’ fiancee, American football star Megan Rapinoe.

I think for a very long time, until 2016, going to the White House was an honor, it wasn’t necessarily political, ”Bird said before the visit. It was to meet the President of the United States. the success of your teams.

During his campaigns and his presidency, Trump has had several public feuds with prominent athletes and coaches who have sought to use their fame to shine a light on social justice and other issues.

Trump lashed out at Stephen Curry and his Golden State Warrior teammates in 2017 after declining the usual White House invitation. The Republican has also quarreled on several occasions with Lakers star LeBron James, who was a vocal critic of Trump and endorsed Hillary Clinton and Biden’s runs to the White House.

