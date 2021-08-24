Are toasters banned at Trump rallies?





On August 22, 2021, as former US President Donald Trump held a rally in Alabama, a photo began circulating on social media that supposedly showed a list of prohibited items:

This is a veritable list of items banned from Trump rallies.

The majority of the articles come from a list of prohibited items maintained by the American secret services. While the majority of the items listed above were taken from this Secret Service list, the list displayed above also prohibits several additional items, such as alcohol, tripods, and appliances or toasters.

The list displayed above appears to be relatively standard for Trump rallies. We found guidelines for several of the previous Trump gatherings that also banned these items. Ahead of a rally at Eerie National Airport in October 2020, for example, local media outlet YourEerie.com reported that the following items were banned at the event:

List of prohibited items Aerosols Alcoholic beverages Backpacks, bags, trolley bags, suitcases bags exceeding size restrictions (12x14x5) Balloons Balloons Banners, signs, signs Chairs Coolers Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems Explosives of any kind (including fireworks) Containers Glass, thermal and metallic Laser lights and MaceC laser pointers and / or pepper spray Noise makers, such as air horns, whistles, drums, megaphones, etc. determined by and at the discretion of security screening officers.

The Cullman County Sheriff’s Department, where the August 2021 Trump rally was held, told us the list of prohibited items has been compiled by the Secret Service and the event’s organizers. Since the Secret Service’s list of banned items does not include household appliances, it seems reasonable that this item was added by the Trump team.

It should be noted, however, that while the idea of ​​Trump banning toasters may sound funny, there could be a good reason to ban home appliances. One of the possible reasons is that certain devices, such as pressure cookers, were used to make homemade bombs. We’ve reached out to Secret Service, Trumps Save America Pac, and host of the York Family Farms Gathering for more information, and we’ll update this article accordingly if we hear any news.

While there may be a good reason to ban home appliances, we looked at the list of banned items for a few big events hosted for Trump’s predecessor, former President Barack Obama, and found no mention. toaster.

