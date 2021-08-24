



A woman does her shopping at a Louis Vuitton store in Shanghai, China, September 7, 2012. REUTERS / Carlos Barria

LONDON, Aug. 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) – Luxury goods companies are faltering and Xi Jinpings is to blame. The Chinese president wants to curb the super-rich and redistribute wealth to energize the middle class. Companies like Kering, owner of $ 95 billion of Gucci (PRTP.PA) and LVMH (LVMH.PA) for $ 362 billion, lost as much as 14% of their value last week, fearing their best customer do not tighten the belt. The worries are excessive. China will account for some 40% of global luxury demand this year, according to Euromonitor. The world’s most populous nation also offers consumer businesses the best chance for growth. Bain consultants believe that China will become the industry’s largest market in the years to come. That’s why efforts to demonize spending $ 40,000 on a Birkin bag or $ 3,000 on a Saint Laurent tuxedo jacket sent stock prices shaking. There is also a precedent: high-end cognac maker Rémy Cointreau (RCOP.PA), which produces the drink prized by corrupt officials, praised Chinese efforts to curb palm greasing in 2014. Take LVMH. The maker of exorbitant monogrammed travel trunks lost 11% of its value last week. Even after adjusting for a mini liquidation in the Frances CAC 40 benchmark, this is a drop of 8%. This implies a similarly sized blow to LVMH’s overall revenue, or its sales in Asia, which account for 19% of its revenue, being almost halved. Either this is an overreaction or the stocks were already too inflated. First, Xis’s campaign could fail, it wouldn’t be the first time that a Communist Party leader has failed to redistribute wealth. And second, the diffusion of wealth may not have an entirely negative consequence. Alongside its exorbitantly priced trinkets, LVMH leaves plenty of crumbs for the hoi polloi. Increasing the number of middle-income families earning 100,000 yuan ($ 15,200) to 500,000 yuan per year, as defined by the National Bureau of Statistics, could boost sales of these products. In addition, absurdly rich people can only buy a limited number of Ferraris or Bugattis. Meanwhile, those of more modest means will still want lipsticks and monogrammed handbags, say, even if suitcases remain out of reach. Likewise, the $ 40 Moet & Chandon champagne could become an affordable treat for more people. Of course, this relies on the fact that luxury doesn’t become a dirty word, a pretty safe bet given its current power as a status symbol. To follow @dasha_reuters on Twitter NEWS CONTEXT – President Xi Jinping chaired a meeting of the Communist Party’s Central Committee for Financial and Economic Affairs on August 17, where he stressed the importance of common prosperity. – The Beijing government wants to increase the size of middle-income groups and increase the incomes of the poorest, while reasonably regulating those of the richest. – Shares of luxury goods companies like LVMH, Kering and Herms International fell as much as 14% on August 20, fearing a conspicuous consumer crackdown would curtail their sales. Editing by Ed Cropley and Oliver Taslic Reuters Breakingviews is the world’s leading source for agenda-setting financial information. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect big business and economic stories from around the world every day. A global team of around 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provide real-time expert analysis. Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and to www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

