Your Tuesday briefing – The New York Times





They covered Turkey’s resistance to accepting Afghan refugees and the consequences of full FDA approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Turkey blocks fleeing Afghans Weeks before Kabul fell to the Taliban, tens of thousands of Afghans were already fleeing the country every week. Many of them have traveled 1,400 miles across Iran, hoping to get to Europe. But the migrants met stiff resistance at the Turkish border, where thousands of Afghans were massed. In a single operation in July, more than 1,400 Afghans who entered Turkey were rounded up and pushed back by Turkish police, which lawyers say violates the international refugee convention. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned German Chancellor Angela Merkel by telephone on Sunday that his country would not be able to shoulder the additional burden. As in Europe, the public mood in Turkey has turned against immigrants and refugees, and has become a burning political issue as the Turkish economy has deteriorated. Somewhere else, Australia has launched an advertising campaign to deter Afghan refugees from trying to reach the country by boat.

Evacuation progress: The US military evacuated around 11,000 people from Kabul airport in 24 hours, dramatically increasing the pace of US-backed departures, which have totaled 37,000 since August 14. Hindsight: Some former US officials look back on a missed opportunity in 2001 that they let slip to negotiate with the Taliban.

The FDA grants full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine The United States Food and Drug Administration has granted full approval to the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for people aged 16 and over, making it the first shot to go beyond emergency use status in the country.

The move, which comes amid a large increase in cases, especially in the South, will trigger a spate of vaccine demands by hospitals, colleges and businesses. The Biden administration hopes the approval will motivate at least some of the 85 million unvaccinated Americans who are eligible for the vaccine. A recent Kaiser Family Foundation survey found that three in 10 unvaccinated people said they would be more likely to receive a Covid-19 vaccine if fully approved. But pollsters and other experts have warned the percentage could be exaggerated. Here are the latest pandemic updates and maps. In other developments: Taiwan has started administering its first locally developed Covid-19 vaccine.

While battling its worst coronavirus outbreak, the Australian Prime Minister has said the country should move away from a lockdown strategy when its vaccination target is met.

New York City will require all employees at its school to be vaccinated next month, with no ability to undergo weekly tests.

The crisis in Haiti becomes a political launching pad The 7.2 magnitude earthquake that rocked southern Haiti on August 14, killing 2,200 people, struck a country already in crisis. In the absence of a concerted state relief effort, prominent Haitian politicians provided much of the relief supplies, including hot meals, medical supplies, and even cash, often with their name clearly visible on the containers. But with elections on the horizon, the efforts have raised difficult questions about the fine line between offering urgent aid and cynically exploiting suffering. Michel Martelly, a former president who is widely suspected of plotting a new campaign, was assaulted by Haitians begging for help upon his arrival by charter plane carrying medical supplies and envelopes of cash. Here is our president! the crowd chanted.

The context: Jovenel Mose, who was president until his assassination last month, solidified his campaign lead by delivering a shipment of rice bearing his party’s slogan to survivors of Hurricane Matthew in 2016, shortly before the vote. Political office has traditionally been the primary avenue for personal advancement in Haiti, which has a weak economy and deep-rooted corruption, and receives large amounts of international aid. The nation of 11 million people has around 200 political parties. THE LAST NEWS From asia

As the climate changes, the Dukha people, a small group of semi-nomadic reindeer herders in Mongolia, are forced to make tough decisions about their livelihoods and future. Our reporter recently spoke with them and photographed their journey to a new place.

Is OnlyFans throwing its base? Last week, OnlyFans, a platform where users can sell subscription access to their content, announced that it will ban sexually explicit images from October. OnlyFans is inextricably linked with X-rated content, many sex workers, strippers, and pornstars popularized the business and used it as their primary source of income. It allows creators to effectively run their own businesses and own the content they publish. I’m very angry, an OnlyFans creator known online as jasmine rice noted. Only the fans, she added, have made all of their profits off the backs of sex workers and are now throwing them away. The company made over $ 2 billion in sales last year, Bloomberg reported. Still, he has struggled to secure funds from investors, who are reluctant to associate with the company’s sexually explicit material because Axios reported. In a statement, OnlyFans said it is blocking explicit content at the request of its banking partners and payment providers. Someone said it was like Burger King saying they don’t sell burgers anymore, 22-year-old OnlyFans creator Kenneth Pabon told The Times. This is what OnlyFans is known for. PLAY, WATCH, EAT What to cook

